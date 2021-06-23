Stocks to Watch Today: NMDC, Bharat Electronics, GE Power India and Others

Indian markets are likely to open in green on Wednesday, following mixed trends in Asian peers. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 49.00 points or 0.17 percent higher at 15,819.00, implying a positive start for Dalal Street, cnbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

NMDC: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 2,833.8 crore from Rs 347.3 crore a year ago. Revenue rose to Rs 6,847.6 crore from Rs 3,187.2 crore, YoY.

Hero MotoCorp: The company in an effort to offset the impact of continuous increase of commodity costs will hike prices across the range of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1.

Bharat Electronics: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped 30.6 percent to Rs 1,368.15 crore against Rs 1,046.97 crore in the corresponding period last year. While revenue rose 19 percent to Rs 6,917.47 crore from Rs 5,816.77 crore, YoY.

HDFC Bank: The bank, along with its subsidiary HDFC Securities, will pick up stake worth Rs 6.9 crore (7.76 percent stake) in Borderless Softtec, a backend software infrastructure development company.

Vedanta: The company after emerging as a successful bidder was awarded the Kuraloi (A) North coal block in Odisha.

IDBI Bank: The government invited bids from transaction advisors and legal firms for assisting in the strategic sale of the Bank.

Centrum Capital: The company reported net loss of Rs 5.54 crore in Q4FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 25.05 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income rose 18.2 percent to Rs 148.39 crore from Rs 125.56 crore, YoY.

GE Power India: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 16 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 14.87 crore, revenue increased to Rs 930.5 crore from Rs 732.68 crore, YoY.

GSS Infotech: On Jun e 16, Promoter Raghunadha Rao Marepally viaopen market transactionbought 1.02 lakh equity shares. Thus, increasing shareholding from 17.95 percent earlier to 18.55 percent currently.

Wabco India: The company’s promoter ZF International UK will offload 2.64 percent stake in the company via an offer for sale, with a floor price set at Rs 6,550 per share.

Sobha: The company reported a lower consolidated profit at Rs 17.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 50.7 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue fell to Rs 553.4 crore from Rs 910.1 crore YoY.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries: The company said a section of its workers and staff union at Nellore unit are remaining absent from duties during various shifts in an unauthorised and unjustified manner. The company may face loss of production and interruption in the operations due to the said strike.

Earnings: Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, HCC, MBL Infrastructures, Mcleod Russel India, Mercator, Precision Wires India, Schneider Electric Infrastructure and V2 Retail among others will release their quarterly results today.

