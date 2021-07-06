Stocks to Watch Today: NMDC, Maruti Suzuki India and Tech Mahindra

The Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in the green on Tuesday, July 6 following a similar trend on SGX Nifty. Meanwhile, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty was trading 24.00 points or 0.15 percent lower at the 15,839.50 level at 7:10 am, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

NMDC: The government proposed to sell a 4 percent stake in the state-owned mineral producer through an offer for sale (OFS) on July 6-7. The floor price for the offer is priced at Rs 165 per equity share.

Maruti Suzuki India: The indigenous automaker produced 165,576 units in June 2021 as against 50,742 units of production in the same period a year ago.

Tech Mahindra: The IT major has partnered with StaTwig, a digital supply chain solution provider, to implement vaccine traceability platform ‘VaccineLedger’ worldwide.

Tata Motors: The homegrown automaker plans to increase the prices of its passenger vehicle range due to an increase in input costs.

BSE, MCX, CDSL: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said that if any exchange fails to restore normalcy of operations within 75 minutes of technical glitches, there will be additional penalties on the exchange, as well as their top officials.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Rating agency CARE has upgraded the credit rating by one notch for the banking facilities availed by the company, to A+/Stable, from A/Stable.

Aviation stocks: The Union government has increased the seating capacity of domestic airlines to 65 percent from the current 50 percent.

Force Motors: The automaker’s total production last month stood at 1,757 units. It also reported domestic sales of 1,501 units and exports of 424 units in the same period.

Raymond: Joe Kuruvilla, CEO of the company’s lifestyle business, has decided to step down.

IDFC First Bank: The lenders customer deposits in Q1FY22 rose 35.53 percent YoY to Rs 84,583 crore. While CASA Ratio was at 51.04 percent versus 33.74 percent YoY and 51.75 percent QoQ.

Themis Medicare: CARE has upgraded long term credit rating on the pharmaceutical company’s bank facilities to B+/Stable, from B/Stable.

Religare Enterprises: The company’s shareholders have approved the Rs 570 crore preferential issue of fresh equity shares at a price of Rs 105.25 per share to a clutch of investors including existing shareholders, to fund its business plans.

SH Kelkar and Company: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated sales stood at Rs 355 crore. While its net debt position stood at around Rs 386 crore as of June 2021 compared to Rs 380 crore in March 2021.

AU Small Finance Bank: The Indian scheduled commercial bank’s total deposits in Q1FY22 were at Rs 37,014 crore, up 38 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ. CASA ratio was at 26 percent versus 23 percent QoQ and versus 14 percent YoY. The bank’s disbursements were up 60.5 percent at Rs 1,896 crore, YoY and down by 74.45 percent QoQ. Loan AUM also went up 21.97 percent at Rs 36,635 crore YoY, and down 2.9 percent QoQ.

