Stocks to Watch Today: ONGC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Petronet LNG

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a subdued note on Monday, following muted trends in Asian Peers. The SGX Nifty also indicated a mildly negative start as the Nifty futures was trading 23.50 points or 0.14 percent lower at 16,504.50 level at 7:15 AM on the Singapore Exchange, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Listings: Shares of Devyani International, Exxaro Tiles, Krsnaa Diagnostics and Windlas Biotech will be listed on the bourses today.

ONGC: The state-owned company’s Q1FY22 net profit dropped to Rs 4,334.8 crore from Rs 6,734 crore in Q4FY21. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 23,021.6 crore from Rs 21,189 crore, QoQ.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The global integrated pharmaceutical company’s Q1FY22 net profit soared to Rs 306.5 crore from Rs 254 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue was at Rs 2,965 crore from Rs 2,344.8 crore, YoY.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator’s Q1FY22 consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 7,319 crore from Rs 25,460 crore in the same period last year. Revenue dropped 14 percent to Rs 9,152.3 crore from Rs 10,659.3 crore, YoY.

NTPC: State owned power producing company has invited global expressions of interest (EOI) to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in city gas distribution.

Burger King India: The company reported a net loss of Rs 44.35 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 80.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The fast food giant’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 149.7 crore from Rs 38.5 crore, YoY.

Petronet LNG: The company reported a higher net profit at Rs 635.6 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 623 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Gross revenue climbed to Rs 8,598 crore from Rs 7,575 crore, QoQ.

Godrej Industries: Adi Godrej to stepdown as Chairman and from Board of Directors, Nadir Godrej will take over from October 1, 2021, the company announced on Friday.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The company posted a net profit of Rs 500.68 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 226.24 crore in same quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue jumped to Rs 3,760.2 crore from Rs 2,171.5 crore, YoY.

Indraprastha Gas: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit declined by 26.2 percent to Rs 244.3 crore from Rs 331 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operation also declined by 18.9 percent to Rs 1,257.4 crore from Rs 1,550.6 crore, QoQ.

Sobha: The company posted a higher consolidated profit at Rs 1.08 crore in Q1FY22, as against Rs 0.66 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose to Rs 51.2 crore from Rs 35 crore YoY.

Amara Raja Batteries: The company’s net profit doubled to Rs 167 crore in Q1FY22 versus Rs 62.49 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue soared by 63.7 percent to Rs 1,886.17 crore from Rs 1,151.22 crore, YoY.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: CG Tollway Ltd (SPV) on Sunday announced that it has attained full commercial operation date (COD) for the Chittorgarh-Gulabpura six-laning highway project in Rajasthan.

SpiceJet: The budget carrier’s net loss widened to Rs 729.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against Rs 593.4 crore in the same quarter last year. However, Total revenue from operations jumped to Rs 1,089.7 crore from Rs 514.7 crore, YoY.

Sun TV Network: The broadcaster reported a net profit of Rs 389.8 crore in Q1FY22, as against Rs 282.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations increased by 33.7 percent to Rs 810.1 crore from Rs 606.1 crore, YoY.

PC Jeweller: The company’s net loss narrowed to Rs 65.58 crore in Q1FY22, as against Rs 73.5 crore in Q1FY21. However, net income rose to Rs 246.8 crore from Rs 60.9 crore, YoY.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The company’s net profit rose to Rs 173.5 crore from Rs 12.3 crore YoY. While revenue in Q1FY22 jumped 73.1 percent to Rs 5,266.2 crore from Rs 3,043.1 crore, YoY.

