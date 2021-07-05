Stocks to Watch Today: Panacea Biotec, HDFC LTD, ONGC

Indian markets are likely to open in green on Monday, following gains in Asian peers. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 96.00 points or 0.61 percent higher at 15,844.50, implying a positive start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Tata Steel: India crude steel production fell 2.7 percent QoQ to 4.62 million tonnes in Q1FY22, while sales volume declined to 4.15 million tonnes or 11.13 percent QoQ.

Panacea Biotec: The company has received a manufacturing license from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. It is one of six companies to have entered into partnerships with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a Russian sovereign wealth fund that is marketing the vaccine worldwide.

Info Edge (India): The company has narrowed the size of its offer for sale (OFS) in the Zomato IPO by 50 percent to Rs 375 crore.

HDFC Ltd: The private lender earned Rs 263 crore as profit on the sale of investments during the first quarter of the current financial year. During the June 2021 quarter, the corporation sold its entire stake in associate company Good Host Spaces for Rs 54 crore and also sold a part stake in insurance arm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for Rs 209 crore.

India Pesticides: The agrochemical firm’s shares will get listed on the Indian indices today. The issue price was fixed at Rs 296 per share.

ONGC: The state-owned natural gas and crude oil entity earmarked Rs 30,000 crore towards capital expenditure in FY 2021-22, to support its oil and gas exploration and production operations, which provide local entities business and support ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Avenue Supermarts: The company’s standalone revenue from operations rose up by 31 percent at Rs 5,031.75 crore in the April-June quarter, from Rs 3,833.23 crore a year ago.

Cadila Healthcare: The company’s subsidiary Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc has recalled over 21,000 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets from the market.

CSB Bank: The bank’s total provisional deposits in Q1FY22 declined by 2.54 percent QoQ to Rs 18,652.80 crore, while gross advances decreased by 3.52 percent QoQ to Rs 14,146 crore.

V-Guard Industries: The company’s board has approved forming a new subsidiary for its consumer electricals business.

Udaipur Cement Works: Rating agency CARE has upgraded the company’s credit rating for its various long term borrowings by one notch to ‘AA’ (Credit Enhancement-CE)/Stable from ‘AA-‘ (CE)/Stable. It is based on credit enhancement on the back of the corporate guarantee provided by the holding company, JK Lakshmi Cement for its borrowings.

Punjab and Sind Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions on ‘Cyber Security Framework in Banks’.

Indian Hume Pipe: The company has received the Letter of Acceptance for the work of about Rs 257.60 crore from the Madurai City Municipal Corporation.

Federal Bank: The bank’s total deposits in Q1FY22 fell 1.88 percent QoQ to Rs 1,69,393 crore, while gross advances declined 1.56 percent QoQ to 1,32,770 crore.

