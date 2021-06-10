Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Affle India, lndraprastha Medical Corporation

The Indian benchmark indices are likely to have a choppy start on Thursday, June 10, amid mixed global cues. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 22.00 points or 0.14 percent higher at 15,694.50, indicating a mildly positive start for the broader index in India, cnbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Wipro: The IT major’s subsidiary Wipro IT Services LLC has approved the proposal for the issuance of US dollar-denominated notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to USD 750 million.

Bata India: The footwear company’s net profit in Q4FY21 fell 23.2 percent to Rs 29.5 crore from Rs 38.4 crore in Q4FY20. While revenue fell 4.9 percent to Rs 589.9 crore from Rs 620.6 crore, YoY.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has received 99 percent of the amount due on first call towards partly paid shares till May 31, 2021, the company stated in its regulatory filing. The 41.78 crore shares of Rs 5 paid-up will be available for trading today.

Tata Motors: The homegrown automaker plans to offer Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) aggregating Rs 500 crore. The company has scheduled a meeting of its constituted Committee of the Board on June 14, 2021.

Affle (India): The company has approved 100 percent acquisition of Jampp, a leading programmatic mobile marketing company, for a value of USD 41.3 million.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 15 crore from Rs 6.4 crore, YoY.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The company’s subsidiary Hinduja Global Solutions UK announced plans to create 565 new jobs in Northern Ireland.

LT Foods: The company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary LT Foundation.

TCI Express: The company’s new sorting centre at Pune has become operational after it received requisite regulatory approvals.

Reliance Power: The company’s board will consider a proposal to raise long term resources at its meeting planned for June 13.

Amtek Auto: The company’s net loss widened to Rs 145.77 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 78.42 crore in Q4FY20.

MMTC: The company’s board has approved a debt restructuring scheme which foresees settlement of dues out of the disinvestment proceeds of the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.

Coral India Finance & Housing: Promoter Navin Bachubhai Doshi has proposed to offload up to 18,67,170 equity shares of the company at a floor price of Rs 35.

PTC India Financial Services: The company has reported a net loss of Rs 53.66 crore in Q4FY21 against a profit of Rs 7 crore in the same period a year ago.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results: Century Plyboards, Dhoot Industrial Finance, GP Petroleums, Parle Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NHPC and SAIL among others will release their quarterly results on June 10.

