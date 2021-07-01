Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Adani Green Energy, Vodafone Idea

Indian benchmark indices may open in red on Thursday as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start and tracking a similar trend on SGX Nifty amid mixed global cues. At 7:15 am, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty was trading 26.95 points or 0.17 percent down at 15,721.50, implying a negative start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Vodafone Idea: The company’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,022.8 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 4,532.1 crore, while revenue were down 11.8 percent to Rs 9,607.6 crore from Rs 10,894.1 crore, QoQ.

Tata Steel: The process to merge Tata Steel BSL with Tata Steel has been advanced, the steel major"s Chairman N Chandrasekaran said while addressing the 114th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries: Spirent Communications announced a collaboration with Jio Platforms Limited to validate its cloud-native 5G standalone core network for real-world workloads and traffic conditions using Spirent Landslide.

CSB Bank: The private lender has cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.10 percent across tenors w.e.f. from July 1.

Omaxe: The Delhi based real estate developer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in Q4FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 126.26 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue dropped to Rs 191.87 crore from Rs 355.38 crore, YoY.

SpiceJet: The company’s net loss in Q4FY21 narrowed to Rs 235.3 crore from Rs 807 crore in the year-ago quarter. The airline company also announced raising up to Rs 2,500 crore to ensure long-term growth and sustainable operations.

Adani Green Energy: Trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of the entire shareholding in SB Energy by Adani Green Energy.

Jet Airways (India): Jalan Kalrock Consortium will make a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore in the grounded airline under the approved resolution plan.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 272.09 crore in Q4FY21 as against a profit of Rs 554.80 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue dropped 69 percent to Rs 165.16 crore as against Rs 533.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Dish TV India: The company reported a consolidated loss at Rs 1,415.23 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,456.25 crore in Q4FY20, revenue dropped to Rs 751.75 crore from Rs 869.06 crore, YoY.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here