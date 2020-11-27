Stocks to Watch Today: United Spirits, Larsen & Toubro and Others

Following a muted trend among its Asian peers, it is expected that on Friday, Indian market will have a flat start. Post-market hours, India’s GDP figures for the second quarter will be released. Let us take a look at some of the stocks which are important for investors today.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A Share Subscription Agreement has been signed by M&M for subscribing securities of TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL). Subsidiary Mahindra Holdings has agreed to sell its 100 percent stake in Mahindra First Choice Services (MFCS) and Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares in Auto Digitech (ADPL). It has agreed to sell the stake to TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL).

AU Small Finance Bank: An investment of Rs 7.70 crore in NPCI has been made by the bank. The bank had 0.44 percent of shareholding in NPCI, with 61,320 equity shares allocated to the bank at a book value of Rs 1,256 per share.

Tube Investments of India: A controlling interest has been acquired by the company via allotment of equity shares and warrants in CG Powers and Industrial solution.

Larsen & Toubro: A contract has been signed with the company for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The contract is for the design and construction of 47 percent alignment for the train project.

United Spirits: There is a definitive agreement for sale of the company’s shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, Tern Distilleries Pvt Ltd. The agreement for sale is with Sri Balaji Impex (SNG) Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for consideration of Rs 30 crore.

PFC, REC: An initial pact has been signed by the companies with SJVN in order to give a loan worth Rs 8,520 for a thermal power plant in Bihar’s Buxar.

Ramkrishna Forgings: On November 26, production of Hollow Spindle Line was started by this company. The production capacity of the company will be enhanced by 10,200 tons per annum.