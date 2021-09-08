Stocks to Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, TVS Motor, Cipla, Wipro and More

Indian markets on Wednesday can open on a positive note- thanks to positive global cues. At 0720 IST hours, the Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 47 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 17,426.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Wednesday. On the other hand, on Wall Street, Stocks indexes closed mostly lower though the tech heavy Nasdaq to reach another all-time high. The S&P 500 fell 15.40 points to 4,520.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 269.09 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 35,100, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 10.81 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,374.33. Apart from the US stock market, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.16 percent, or 42.48 points, to 26,396.11. The Shanghai Composite dipped 0.09 percent, or 3.18 points, to 3,673.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat, inching up 0.63 points to 2,491.27. On the other hand in Japan, The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34 percent or 100.87 points at 29,815.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.20 percent or 4.11 points to 2,059.27.

On Tuesday, The BSE Sensex ended in the red at 58,129.95, down 17.43 points or down 0.03 per cent. However, the broader Nifty was also down 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent at 17,362. India’s Volatility gauge India Vix eases by 1.2 per cent. BPCL, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Axis Bank were the top Nifty losers. Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Grasim Industries, ITC and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers.

Here are some stocks that would be in focus today:

Vodafone Idea: It has outperformed the top-performing BSE Telecom index which gained 3.08 per cent on Tuesday. The stock has formed a long green candle along with a decent rise in volumes and was trading above its 20 and 30-day moving averages.

PSP Projects: The company is in receipt of Letter of Intent(s) for projects worth Rs 132.57 crore towards industrial and precast segment from different clients in Gujarat.

Wipro: The company has announced a partnership with Securonix to deliver managed security services.

Cipla: The company has written to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to allow price hike of certain respiratory drugs citing a substantial increase in the cost of a critical ingredient called propellant P227.

Bajaj Consumer Care: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 1.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 3.83 percent from 3.93 percent earlier.

TVS Motor Company: The company has appointed ETG Logistics (ETGL) as its new distributor in South Africa as part of its expansion plan in the country.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company announced the launch of the prescription drug Minoxidil topical solution USP 2 per cent and 5 per cent for the treatment of female pattern hair loss (FPHL). The products will be sold under the brand names Mintop TM 2 per cent and Mintop Eva 5 per cent, respectively.

ICRA: Life Insurance Corporation of India sold more than 2.07 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 5.81 per cent from 7.96 per cent earlier.

IRCTC : Continuing its rally for the third straight session, the stock of IRCTC has zoomed by 9.56 per cent in Tuesday’s trading session. The stock made a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,305 per share. The company has its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on September 29, 2021, which is likely to keep this stock in a buzz for coming trading sessions.

Pil Italica Lifestyle: Promoter entity Dawood Investment sold 46 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 52.50 per cent from 54.46 per cent earlier.

EID Parry India: The company has approved the setting up of a 120 KLPD grain/sugar syrup/molasses based Distillery at Sankili unit in Andhra Pradesh.

International Conveyors - The company sold 1,34,80,000 equity shares representing 7.95 per cent equity capital of M/s Elpro International out of a total investment of 2,69,60,077 equity shares at a price of Rs 55 per share amounting to Rs 74.14 crore.

