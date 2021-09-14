Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, Infosys, Gujarat State Petronet and Others

Amid global mixed cues, the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India. Therefore Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday, that is, September 14. On the Singaporean Exchange, at 7:45 am the Nifty futures were trading 56.00 points or 0.32 percent higher at the 17,431.00 level.

Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre - The shares of Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are all set to debut on the exchanges today.

ZEEL – Company’s largest shareholders, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), demanded the removal of Punit Goenka, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien as Directors of the firm. With immediate effects, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien have resigned from the position of Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors of the firm.

Infosys – The multinational information technology company has bought back over 5.58 crore equity shares in its Rs 9,200 crore buyback offer. It is learned that the shares were bought back at an average price of Rs 1,648.53 per equity share.

Wipro – Ranked as the 29th largest company by the Fortune India 500, Wipro has partnered with Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank (FHN) to provide services to an established digital bank, VirtualBank.

CEAT – This multinational type manufacturing company has signed a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Agreement with Harshvardhan Ravi Goenka and Yellowstone Clean Energy LLP for making an investment of up to Rs 60 lakh, in one or more tranches in Cleanwin Energy Five LLP. CEAT is in for an opportunity to acquire 26 percent of the capital of the LLP.

KNR Constructions – The construction engineering company has received a Letter of Acceptance for Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL) project, which is worth Rs 312.79 crore. KNR Constructions will be allttoted a period of 15 months to complete the task in hand and the clock will start ticking from the date of signing of the agreement.

Dilip Buildcon – Dilip Buildcon’s subsidiary, which is, Bangalore Malur Highways has received the letter of the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India.

Gujarat State Petronet - Pankaj Kumar has been appointed as the Chairman & MD of the natural gas transmission company, w.e.f September 8, 2021.

Redington (India) - For $35 million, the company’s step down subsidiary - Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. Turkey is all set to acquire a full 100 percent stake of Brightstar Telekomünikasyon Dagitim Ltd. Sti.

DCM Shriram - The chemical manufacturing company will buy a balance 50 percent stake of joint venture Shriram Axiall (SAPL) from Axiall LLC USA.

HDIL – Company’s Committee of Creditors will hold a meeting on September 16.

RPP Infra Projects - The company’s board of directors have approved the offer and the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of RPP Infra Projects for Rs 48 crore, by way of rights issue.

R & B Denims – The denim’s brand has approved the stock split of the existing 1 equity share into 5 equity shares, it is subject to shareholders’ approval.

Amber Enterprises India – It has invested $100,000 (Rs. 73,606.2) in Amber Enterprises USA Inc. The company has also been allotted 100,000 common stock at par value of $1 (Rs. 73.56) per share.

