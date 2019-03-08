LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic Affairs Secretary, Designated as Finance Secretary

Garg, 58, a 1983 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been working as the Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs since June 2017.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Subhash Chandra Garg fields a question during 'Get, Set, Grow' session at the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: The government on Monday named economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg as Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved designating Garg as the Finance Secretary, it said.

Former Finance Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha superannuated on February 28.
Jha has taken over as Member, 15th Finance Commission.
