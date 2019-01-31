LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019

  • 1.
    Jind Haryana (Assembly)
    BJP Won
  • 2.
    Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)
    INC Won
»
2-min read

Subsidised LPG Price Cut by Rs 1.46; Non-subsidised Rate Reduced by Rs 30 a Cylinder

This is the third straight monthly reduction in LPG rate. On December 1, subsidised LPG price was cut by Rs 6.52 per bottle and by Rs 5.91 on January 1.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Subsidised LPG Price Cut by Rs 1.46; Non-subsidised Rate Reduced by Rs 30 a Cylinder
File image (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price was cut by Rs 1.46 per cylinder on Thursday, the third straight reduction in a month's time due to tax impact on reduced market rate of the fuel.

A 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 493.53 in the national capital from midnight of Thursday as against Rs 494.99 currently, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer, said in a statement.

This is the third straight monthly reduction in LPG rate. On December 1, subsidised LPG price was cut by Rs 6.52 per bottle and by Rs 5.91 on January 1.

IOC said non-subsidised or market priced LPG rates have been cut by a Rs 30 per cylinder "due to fall in price of LPG in international market and strengthening of US dollar-rupee exchange rate".

It will now cost Rs 659 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

The reduction comes on the back of a steep Rs 120.50 cut on January 1 and Rs 133 on December 1.

All LPG consumers buy the fuel at market price. The government, however, subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per households in a year by providing the subsidy amount directly in bank accounts of users.

This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate.

When international rates move up, the government provides a higher subsidy. And when they come down, subsidy is cut.

As per tax rules, GST on LPG has to be calculated at the market rate of the fuel. The government may choose to subsidise a part of the price but tax will have to be paid at market rates.

So, with the fall in market price or non-subsidised LPG price, the tax incidence on subsidised cooking fuel has also come down, leading to the current price reduction.

"Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs 30 per cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs 659 a cylinder in place of Rs 689 per cylinder," IOC said.

Subsidised cooking gas consumers will get Rs 165.47 per cylinder subsidy in their bank accounts for the month of February, down from Rs 194.01 in January.

The subsidy transfer in the customer's bank account has been reduced from Rs 433.66 in November and Rs 308.60 in December.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,256.69 +665.44 ( +1.87%)

NIFTY 50

10,830.95 +179.15 ( +1.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 364.45 -0.40
Axis Bank 722.70 4.60
Indiabulls Hsg 664.70 -1.22
Yes Bank 194.10 -2.71
Dewan Housing 135.90 -15.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 135.85 -15.93
Yes Bank 194.30 -2.56
ICICI Bank 364.25 -0.27
Indiabulls Hsg 665.35 -1.28
Axis Bank 722.95 4.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 722.70 4.60
Tata Motors 181.20 3.78
GAIL 332.15 3.28
Infosys 749.55 3.26
Titan Company 995.80 2.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 722.95 4.64
Tata Motors 181.25 3.99
Infosys 749.60 3.41
Reliance 1,227.10 2.70
Kotak Mahindra 1,253.25 2.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 194.10 -2.71
Bajaj Finserv 6,091.90 -2.49
Zee Entertain 380.20 -2.22
HCL Tech 1,005.20 -1.30
Indiabulls Hsg 664.70 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 194.30 -2.56
HCL Tech 1,005.20 -1.17
Bajaj Finance 2,570.35 -1.00
ICICI Bank 364.25 -0.27
Coal India 225.15 -0.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram