GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sun Pharma Arm to Acquire Shares of Israeli Firm Tarsius Pharma for USD 3 Million

Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries closed at Rs 639.50 per scrip on BSE, down 3.72 per cent from its previous close.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sun Pharma Arm to Acquire Shares of Israeli Firm Tarsius Pharma for USD 3 Million
A bird flies past the logo of Sun Pharma installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Monday said it has agreed to acquire 18.75 per cent shares of Israel-based Tarsius Pharma for a cash consideration of USD 3 million (over Rs 21 crore).

One of the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries has agreed to acquire 3,45,622 ordinary shares of Tarsius Pharma, of nominal value of NIS 0.01 each by way of subscription, representing 18.75 per cent of shares of Tarsius on a fully diluted basis, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

"Cost of acquisition is USD 3 million," it added.

Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is before September 15, 2018, Sun Pharma said.

Tarsius is an early stage research and development company focusing on development of drug candidates in the field of ophthalmology, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 639.50 per scrip on BSE, down 3.72 per cent from its previous close.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,922.17 -467.65 ( -1.22%)

Nifty 50

11,438.10 -151.00 ( -1.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 651.75 +6.20 +0.96
Yes Bank 323.65 +0.25 +0.08
Reliance 1,255.85 -22.75 -1.78
Aurobindo Pharm 795.95 -4.90 -0.61
Lupin 944.40 -15.00 -1.56
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,883.80 -41.10 -2.14
UPL 703.80 -9.40 -1.32
Axis Bank 651.55 +6.40 +0.99
Godrej Consumer 1,299.30 -39.70 -2.96
Zee Entertain 471.70 +2.15 +0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,088.70 +14.75 +1.37
Axis Bank 651.75 +6.20 +0.96
Zee Entertain 472.75 +2.35 +0.50
Cipla 668.05 +3.30 +0.50
GAIL 377.70 +0.50 +0.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 651.55 +6.40 +0.99
Wipro 324.90 +0.85 +0.26
Yes Bank 323.75 +0.30 +0.09
TCS 2,081.20 +1.50 +0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,615.65 -128.55 -4.68
Indiabulls Hsg 1,161.25 -51.50 -4.25
Sun Pharma 638.00 -26.25 -3.95
Bajaj Finserv 6,347.45 -252.65 -3.83
M&M 937.35 -36.35 -3.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 639.50 -24.70 -3.72
M&M 938.00 -35.45 -3.64
Vedanta 223.10 -7.95 -3.44
IndusInd Bank 1,828.60 -47.65 -2.54
SBI 285.00 -6.85 -2.35
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...