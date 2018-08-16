English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sun Pharma Receives USFDA Nod Ophthalmic Solution Used to Treat Dry Eye Disease
Dry Eye Disease represents an area of high unmet medical need, with a significant number of patients who are currently untreated, Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America, Sun Pharma.
A bird flies past the logo of Sun Pharma installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Sun Pharma has received approval from the US health regulator for CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution), used to increase tear production in patients with keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye).
"The the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval of CEQUA represents a long-awaited dry eye treatment option and is an important milestone in the development of Sun's Ophthalmics business," said he added.
"CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09 per cent, for topical ophthalmic use will be commercialised in the US by Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmics division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary," Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.
CEQUA is dosed twice daily and will be available as a single-use vial.
Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 615.20 apiece on BSE.
