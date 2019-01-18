LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Sun Pharma Shares Crash 8.5% Amid Reports of Fresh Whistleblower Complaint

The stock crashed 8.52 per cent to end the day at Rs 390.75 on the BSE. During the day, it dived 12.11 per cent to hit its multi-year low of Rs 375.40.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Shares of Sun Pharma came under massive selling pressure Friday, plummeting over 8 per cent that wiped out Rs 8,735 crore from its market valuation, amid reports of fresh allegations by a whistleblower against the company.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company plunged 8.51 per cent to close at Rs 390.25 apiece.

Led by the sharp fall in the stock, the company's market valuation declined by Rs 8,735.71 crore to Rs 93,751.44 crore on the BSE.

The stock was the worst hit among the blue-chips on both the BSE and the NSE.

In terms of equity volume, 66.72 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 8.29 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

On Thursday, the stock had fallen by 5.77 per cent on the BSE.

According to reports, the complaint, sent to the capital market regulator Sebi, is the second in over a month.

Earlier in the day, the BSE had sought clarification from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with reference to reports that Sun Pharma plummets over buzz of fresh whistleblower complaint.

About the reports, the firm informed the BSE that it has not received the alleged "172-page whistleblower complaint".

A whistleblower in November last year approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter and others.
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,386.61 +12.53 ( +0.03%)

NIFTY 50

10,906.95 +1.75 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 390.75 -8.39
Reliance 1,184.35 4.40
Jet Airways 281.20 -1.44
Yes Bank 198.60 -1.44
HUL 1,744.10 -0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 390.75 -8.52
Reliance 1,182.95 4.34
ICICI Bank 371.90 -0.39
Jet Airways 281.35 -1.21
Yes Bank 198.25 -1.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,184.35 4.40
Wipro 346.15 3.21
Kotak Mahindra 1,240.20 1.66
Hindalco 208.80 1.36
Adani Ports 399.30 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,182.95 4.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,237.35 1.41
HCL Tech 964.50 1.02
Asian Paints 1,398.90 0.68
ONGC 146.25 0.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 390.75 -8.39
Bharti Airtel 311.15 -6.29
GAIL 322.15 -3.08
Larsen 1,317.90 -2.09
HPCL 239.50 -1.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 390.75 -8.52
Bharti Airtel 310.95 -6.42
Larsen 1,318.25 -2.07
Axis Bank 664.30 -1.77
Yes Bank 198.25 -1.59
See all Top Losers »

