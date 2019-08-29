Sun Pharma Shares Jump 4.5% as Sebi Probe Finds No Merit in Fraud Charges
At 10:35 am, shares of Sun Pharma were trading at Rs 425.60, up 3%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 431.65. The stock has corrected 33% in the last one year.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares gained as much as 4.5% in intra-day trade on Thursday, i.e. 29 August, after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cleared the company of charges of financial irregularities.
At 10:35 am, shares of Sun Pharma were trading at Rs 425.60, up 3%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 431.65. The stock has corrected 33% in the last one year.
A preliminary probe by Sebi has found no merit in allegations of violation of securities laws, levelled by a whistleblower, against Sun Pharma, according to a report by Business Standard.
The report said that Sebi had sought detailed answers on two queries — alleged fund diversion of Rs 42,000 crore through Sun Pharma’s key distributor and subsidiary, Aditya Medisales (AML, and on the company’s 2004 fund-raising through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB).
The report added that the investigation team believed that the matter did not require further probe.
Sebi ordered an enquiry against Sun Pharma after allegations were made by a whistleblower in a 150-page complaint to the market regulator accusing the company of committing corporate governance and tax-related offences and securities market-related violations.
The whistleblower had accused Sun Pharma of diverting as much as Rs 42,000 crore of funds and of personal profits being made to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore.
The letter by the whistleblower also reportedly allege that AML had thousands of crores of rupees worth of transactions with a real estate firm that is controlled by a director on the Sun Pharma board.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|20 Microns
|32.70
|-0.91
|Hexaware Tech
|386.65
|-1.65
|Atul
|3,488.95
|-0.30
|Amrutanjan Heal
|286.85
|0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|55.50
|-6.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|423.70
|-7.30
|RBL Bank
|319.70
|1.93
|Power Grid Corp
|205.00
|-0.34
|Reliance
|1,251.00
|-0.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|426.05
|3.13
|Coal India
|188.20
|1.70
|Eicher Motors
|16,550.00
|1.55
|Vedanta
|133.70
|1.02
|ONGC
|122.10
|0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|426.20
|3.26
|Coal India
|188.00
|1.51
|Vedanta
|133.70
|1.13
|ONGC
|122.40
|1.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,117.50
|0.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|423.35
|-7.41
|Yes Bank
|55.40
|-6.89
|ICICI Bank
|405.25
|-1.86
|HDFC
|2,149.35
|-1.73
|Tata Steel
|330.60
|-1.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|55.55
|-6.64
|ICICI Bank
|405.25
|-1.89
|HDFC
|2,151.85
|-1.63
|NTPC
|118.80
|-0.92
|Tata Steel
|329.80
|-2.09
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Shah Rukh Khan the New Choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah After Salman Khan's Exit?
- Not the Correct Choice of Words: Nick Kyrgios Clarifies his Comment on ATP Being Corrupt
- Exclusive: PUBG Mobile 90fps, 120fps Refresh Rate Options Spotted on Beta Update
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85