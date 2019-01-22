English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sun Pharma Shares up 5 Per Cent After Company Replaces Domestic Formulations Distributor
The stock rose 4.95 per cent to end at Rs 418.05 on BSE. During intra-day trade, it surged as much as 6.12 per cent to Rs 422.75.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday jumped up to 5 per cent after it replaced its domestic formulations distributor Aditya Medisales with an own subsidiary.
The stock rose 4.95 per cent to end at Rs 418.05 on BSE. During intra-day trade, it surged as much as 6.12 per cent to Rs 422.75.
Similarly, on NSE, the scrip advanced by 4.80 per cent to close at Rs 417.40. It had hit an intra-day high of Rs 423.50.
Sun Pharma also emerged as the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.
"Sun Pharma's distribution related to India's domestic formulations business shall be transitioned from Aditya Medisales Ltd, the current distributor, to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sun Pharma said this change will be made effective by first quarter of 2019-20, post receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals.
The company also announced unwinding of a transaction amounting to Rs 2,238 crore with Atlas Global Trading and initiated steps to induct SRBC & Co LLP, its statutory auditors, as auditors of subsidiaries.
The shares were under pressure amid reports of a whistleblower complaint against the company.
According to reports, a second whistleblower complaint was filed against the firm earlier this month. Besides, a whistleblower in November last year approached the Securities and Exchange
Board of India (Sebi) with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter and others.
Sun Pharma wrote to Sebi last week flagging concerns that certain entities were allegedly adopting unfair trade practices.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The stock rose 4.95 per cent to end at Rs 418.05 on BSE. During intra-day trade, it surged as much as 6.12 per cent to Rs 422.75.
Similarly, on NSE, the scrip advanced by 4.80 per cent to close at Rs 417.40. It had hit an intra-day high of Rs 423.50.
Sun Pharma also emerged as the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.
"Sun Pharma's distribution related to India's domestic formulations business shall be transitioned from Aditya Medisales Ltd, the current distributor, to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sun Pharma said this change will be made effective by first quarter of 2019-20, post receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals.
The company also announced unwinding of a transaction amounting to Rs 2,238 crore with Atlas Global Trading and initiated steps to induct SRBC & Co LLP, its statutory auditors, as auditors of subsidiaries.
The shares were under pressure amid reports of a whistleblower complaint against the company.
According to reports, a second whistleblower complaint was filed against the firm earlier this month. Besides, a whistleblower in November last year approached the Securities and Exchange
Board of India (Sebi) with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter and others.
Sun Pharma wrote to Sebi last week flagging concerns that certain entities were allegedly adopting unfair trade practices.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,235.15
|-0.21
|Sun Pharma
|418.95
|5.18
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,291.75
|1.91
|Asian Paints
|1,406.95
|-1.07
|Yes Bank
|192.20
|0.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Page Industries
|22,510.10
|-1.84
|Reliance
|1,234.75
|0.02
|Sun Pharma
|418.05
|4.95
|Yes Bank
|192.10
|0.00
|Axis Bank
|661.80
|0.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|418.95
|5.18
|Wipro
|346.50
|2.58
|Titan Company
|982.65
|2.07
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,291.75
|1.91
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,640.30
|1.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|418.05
|4.95
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,291.60
|1.92
|Bajaj Finance
|2,616.65
|1.07
|Hero Motocorp
|2,823.85
|1.05
|Axis Bank
|661.80
|0.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|191.50
|-3.50
|Tata Steel
|456.55
|-3.21
|M&M
|708.50
|-2.99
|Zee Entertain
|425.25
|-2.61
|HCL Tech
|940.75
|-2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|191.45
|-3.50
|Tata Steel
|456.80
|-3.13
|M&M
|708.05
|-3.08
|HCL Tech
|941.60
|-2.18
|Bharti Airtel
|304.25
|-2.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Ranks Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan on Most Valued Indian Celebrity List
- Cardiff Striker Emiliano Sala Feared Missing in Plane Crash: French Police
- Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- ‘Gender Sensitisation’ Programmes on the Anvil: BCCI GM Saba Karim
- France Fines Google €50 Million For Violating Data Privacy Rules As Defined by The GDPR
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results