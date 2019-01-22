LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sun Pharma Shares up 5 Per Cent After Company Replaces Domestic Formulations Distributor

The stock rose 4.95 per cent to end at Rs 418.05 on BSE. During intra-day trade, it surged as much as 6.12 per cent to Rs 422.75.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sun Pharma Shares up 5 Per Cent After Company Replaces Domestic Formulations Distributor
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday jumped up to 5 per cent after it replaced its domestic formulations distributor Aditya Medisales with an own subsidiary.

The stock rose 4.95 per cent to end at Rs 418.05 on BSE. During intra-day trade, it surged as much as 6.12 per cent to Rs 422.75.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip advanced by 4.80 per cent to close at Rs 417.40. It had hit an intra-day high of Rs 423.50.
Sun Pharma also emerged as the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

"Sun Pharma's distribution related to India's domestic formulations business shall be transitioned from Aditya Medisales Ltd, the current distributor, to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma said this change will be made effective by first quarter of 2019-20, post receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals.

The company also announced unwinding of a transaction amounting to Rs 2,238 crore with Atlas Global Trading and initiated steps to induct SRBC & Co LLP, its statutory auditors, as auditors of subsidiaries.

The shares were under pressure amid reports of a whistleblower complaint against the company.

According to reports, a second whistleblower complaint was filed against the firm earlier this month. Besides, a whistleblower in November last year approached the Securities and Exchange
Board of India (Sebi) with a document alleging various irregularities by the company, its promoter and others.

Sun Pharma wrote to Sebi last week flagging concerns that certain entities were allegedly adopting unfair trade practices.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,444.64 -134.32 ( -0.37%)

NIFTY 50

10,922.75 -39.10 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,235.15 -0.21
Sun Pharma 418.95 5.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,291.75 1.91
Asian Paints 1,406.95 -1.07
Yes Bank 192.20 0.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Page Industries 22,510.10 -1.84
Reliance 1,234.75 0.02
Sun Pharma 418.05 4.95
Yes Bank 192.10 0.00
Axis Bank 661.80 0.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 418.95 5.18
Wipro 346.50 2.58
Titan Company 982.65 2.07
Kotak Mahindra 1,291.75 1.91
Dr Reddys Labs 2,640.30 1.56
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 418.05 4.95
Kotak Mahindra 1,291.60 1.92
Bajaj Finance 2,616.65 1.07
Hero Motocorp 2,823.85 1.05
Axis Bank 661.80 0.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 191.50 -3.50
Tata Steel 456.55 -3.21
M&M 708.50 -2.99
Zee Entertain 425.25 -2.61
HCL Tech 940.75 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 191.45 -3.50
Tata Steel 456.80 -3.13
M&M 708.05 -3.08
HCL Tech 941.60 -2.18
Bharti Airtel 304.25 -2.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram