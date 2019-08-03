Sun Pharma Shuts Two Clinical Pharmacology Units in Vadodara
To ensure optimal utilisation of clinical pharmacology units (CPUs) that conduct bio-equivalence studies, the company is discontinuing operations at two centers at Tandalja and Akota in Vadodara.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Drug major Sun Pharma on Saturday said it is discontinuing operations at two clinical pharmacology units in Vadodara (Gujarat) to bring in efficiencies in cost and processes.
"While we continue to make investments in our R&D operations, we also constantly evaluate our resources and future capacity requirements to bring in efficiencies in cost and processes," a Sun Pharmaceutical Industries spokesperson said in a statement.
To ensure optimal utilisation of clinical pharmacology units (CPUs) that conduct bio-equivalence studies, the company is discontinuing operations at two centers at Tandalja and Akota in Vadodara, the spokesperson added.
"The bio-equivalence studies from these centers will be transferred to our other facilities. We are offering full support to the affected employees and helping them with out placement services," the spokesperson said.
As per industry sources, the move would impact around 80 staffers at the two locations.
Sun Pharma has six major R&D centers at Vadodara, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Haifa (Israel), Brampton (Canada) and New Jersey (US).
