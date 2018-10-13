GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sun Pharma to Pump in Rs 200 Crore More in Assam Plant

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated a new production line at Sun Pharma's facility in Palashbari.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2018, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sun Pharma to Pump in Rs 200 Crore More in Assam Plant
A bird flies past the logo of Sun Pharma installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Guwahati: Assam government on Saturday said medicine firm Sun Pharma will invest an additional Rs 200 crore at its plant in the state to augment operations.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated a new production line at Sun Pharma's facility in Palashbari.

"The company has already invested Rs 700 crore in this manufacturing facility in the state and another Rs 200 crore is going to be invested," an official release from Chief Minister's Office said.

The company has invested Rs 120 crore to set up this new production line, which will boost the capacity to manufacture liquid vials, injectables, eye drops and tablets among others, the release said.

"The company is providing employment to 595 people and 62 per cent of this workforce is from the state," it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sun Pharma managing director Dilip Shanghvi said that this plant is expected to become one of the largest facilities in the next few years in the company's network to manufacture sterile products.

The facility is equipped with automated machines for granulation, tablet compression, capsule filling, eye drops, vial and ampule filling, coating and packing.

Sun Pharma claims that the unit operates under 'Zero Discharge' norms, meaning the treated effluent is 100 per cent recycled within the site for gardening, cooling tower and toilet flushing system.

As part of its CSR commitment to improve the health of rural communities, Sun Pharma will shortly start a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Guwahati to provide free medicines, health check-ups and counselling to around 40,000 people across 24 villages.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,733.58 +732.43 ( +2.15%)

NIFTY 50

10,472.50 +237.85 ( +2.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,918.30 -3.11
SBI 263.75 0.61
Yes Bank 246.45 2.60
Reliance 1,126.55 3.56
Bajaj Finance 2,287.35 5.79
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 290.55 1.50
SBI 263.35 0.46
TCS 1,918.40 -3.10
Yes Bank 246.70 2.79
Maruti Suzuki 7,283.05 5.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 23,903.75 6.92
Maruti Suzuki 7,287.20 5.99
Bajaj Finance 2,287.35 5.79
M&M 768.50 5.25
HPCL 218.40 5.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,283.05 5.89
M&M 768.80 5.29
Kotak Mahindra 1,169.40 4.87
Coal India 278.75 4.56
Bajaj Auto 2,628.60 4.14
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,918.30 -3.11
HCL Tech 985.15 -2.36
Dr Reddys Labs 2,450.50 -0.35
Tech Mahindra 693.80 -0.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,918.40 -3.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...