GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sundar Pichai Writes to Centre: Free Flow of Data Across Borders Will Boost Startups

Thanking Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a letter, for his visit to Google's Mountain View Sundar Pichai said Google shares the vision of creating a truly 'Digital India' and commits to being part of India's growth story.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2018, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sundar Pichai Writes to Centre: Free Flow of Data Across Borders Will Boost Startups
Ravi Shanakar Prasad at the Google campus in California with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Image:@rsprasad/twitter
Loading...
New Delhi: Batting for free flow of data across borders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has written to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying such a step will encourage global companies to contribute to India's digital economy as well as benefit Indian startups that are looking at expanding globally.

In a letter dated September 5, Pichai said Google shares the vision of creating a truly 'Digital India' and that the company remains firmly committed to being part of India's growth story. He also thanked Prasad for his visit to Google's Mountain View campus last month.

"Free flow of data across borders - with a focus on user privacy and security - will encourage startups to innovate and expand globally and encourage global companies to contribute to India's digital economy," he said.

He further said the company's team in India will be in touch with his office to follow up on some of the specific topics that were discussed during their meeting.

Google did not respond to e-mailed queries on the matter. The development comes at a time when the government is working on a data protection framework for the country.

In July, a high-level panel headed by Justice B N Srikrishna had submitted its recommendations and the draft bill on data protection to Prasad.

It had suggested steps for safeguarding personal information, defining obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and mooting penalties for violation. The government has sought public feedback on the contours of the draft Bill by September 30.

The areas covered by the recommendations include consent, what comprises personal data including sensitive personal data, exceptions which can be granted, grounds for processing data, storage restrictions for personal data, individual rights and right to be forgotten. It also imposes conditions on the cross-border transfer of personal data.

The draft suggests that every data fiduciary in India shall ensure the storage of at least one serving copy of personal data on a server or data centre located in India. The government can notify certain categories of personal data as critical personal data that would have to be stored in a data centre located within India.

The recommendations, which will have an impact across sectors especially healthcare and financial services, have met with criticism from various quarters.

Recently, industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) had expressed concern around the bill, saying certain clauses around data localisation and information processing are "restrictive" and will hurt Indian startups. It had also warned that other countries, where Indian startups are expanding to, may retaliate by demanding reciprocal data localisation.

Besides, data localisation also forces Indian startups to look for more expensive and inefficient local solutions, IAMAI had said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,389.82 +147.01 ( +0.38%)

Nifty 50

11,589.10 +52.20 ( +0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 800.85 +41.55 +5.47
Yes Bank 323.40 -15.80 -4.66
Sun Pharma 664.25 -13.15 -1.94
Reliance 1,278.60 +17.20 +1.36
Lupin 959.40 +41.45 +4.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.45 -15.55 -4.59
Aurobindo Pharm 801.00 +41.45 +5.46
Sun Pharma 664.20 -12.45 -1.84
Tech Mahindra 770.40 -2.30 -0.30
Maruti Suzuki 8,732.55 -39.75 -0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,329.35 +164.50 +5.20
Bajaj Auto 2,923.55 +140.45 +5.05
Bharti Airtel 389.60 +17.30 +4.65
Lupin 959.40 +41.45 +4.52
M&M 973.70 +38.75 +4.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,327.45 +166.45 +5.27
Bajaj Auto 2,924.00 +140.70 +5.06
Bharti Airtel 390.80 +18.55 +4.98
M&M 973.45 +38.50 +4.12
Tata Steel 619.00 +18.55 +3.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.40 -15.80 -4.66
Sun Pharma 664.25 -13.15 -1.94
Adani Ports 377.45 -7.35 -1.91
HDFC 1,920.00 -36.15 -1.85
Power Grid Corp 195.70 -3.60 -1.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.45 -15.55 -4.59
Adani Ports 377.10 -7.25 -1.89
Sun Pharma 664.20 -12.45 -1.84
Power Grid Corp 195.75 -3.45 -1.73
SBI 291.85 -4.80 -1.62
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...