Supertech Noida Twin Tower Land May Again Reach Court; Know Why

Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on last Sunday (August 28). The buildings were demolished as they violated rules. The real estate company now says it will submit a proposal before the Noida development authority to develop a housing project there and also take consent of RWA of Emerald Court, if needed. However, residents of the Emerald Court housing society said they would object to any attempt by builder Supertech Group to construct another housing tower at the spot.

“We were allotted 14 acre of land by Noida authority in Noida Sector 93 A for the development of the group housing project. Out of the total land parcel, the twin towers were built on 2 acre land. Now the twin towers have been demolished, we will submit a plan to develop a group housing project on the 2-acre land which is owned by the company,” Supertech Chairman R K Arora told PTI.

On the RWA’s plan to build a temple on the land, Arora said, “The RWA should own the land to develop anything. Land is owned by us.”

The demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, which were demolished on last Sunday (August 28), led to a loss of about Rs 1,000 crore to developer Supertech.

The twin towers (namely Apex and Ceyane) were located at Sector 93A in Noida. One of the buildings had an altitude of 103 metres, while another was around 97-metre tall. For the demolition, about 3,700 kg of explosives were brought from Palwal (Haryana) to be used. It was a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

The ‘Supertech Emerald Court’ housing society in Noida, in which the two towers are located, was proposed to be built in 2004. The Noida Authority allotted a plot of land measuring 48,263 sq metres, which was a part of Plot No 4 situated in Sector 93A.

In 2005, the Noida Authority sanctioned the building plan for the construction of Emerald Court consisting of 14 towers, each with ground and nine floors (G+9). The construction commenced for these 14 towers.

In June 2006, the total leased area allotted to the company increased to 54,819.51 sq metres. Under the rules, the floor area ratio was also increased from 1.5 to 2 for the new allottees after 2006.

In December 2006, NOIDA sanctioned the first revised plan for the Emerald Court under the NBR 2006, by which two additional floors were added, thereby bringing all of them to ground and 11 floors (G+11). Also, additional buildings were also sanctioned — Tower 15, Tower 16 and a shopping complex.

In 2012, the Noida authority reviewed the new plan, in which the height of the twin towers was fixed at 40 floors.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the structures as their construction violated the minimum distance requirement. According to the court, the buildings were built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here