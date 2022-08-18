Supertech Twin Tower: 3700 kg Explosives, 100 Workers; How Twin Towers Will be Demolished Soon

The preparation to demolish Supertech’s 40-storey twin towers at the Emerald Court project, located in Noida, is being carried out, with the smaller of the two towers, Ceyanne, being fixed with explosives completely, a report said. The Supreme Court had on August 12 allowed an extended deadline of August 28 with a bandwidth of seven days until September 4 to demolish the 103-metre-tall twin towers — Apex and Ceyanne. However, the fixing of explosives was started from August 13 with a vision to maintain the previous deadline.

The company that is carrying out the Noida twin towers’ demolition, Edifice Engineering, will need 15 days to complete the process to charge explosives at the buildings, a report by the Hindustan Times said. ‘Charging’ of the explosives is a process to pack 3,700 kg of explosives into over 9,000 holes that have drilled into the towers’ concrete. At least 100 workers are part of the demolition team, as per reports.

With work being completed at Ceyanne, the demolition team will start work at the bigger tower, Apex. This will begin at the 22nd and 24th floors. The entire explosive-fixing process is likely to be completed on August 26, after which shock tubes will be checked and connected.

“Apex tower is taller and will take more time. Additionally, as we go lower, heavier charging and more explosives are required. So, while the upper floors are planted with the explosives in quick time, charging of the lower floors will take more time, especially basement 1, ground and first floors,” Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice Engineering was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Mehta further said that Basement 1 and ground floors will act as primary blast floors where most of the explosives have been planted, while every alternate floor will acts as either a primary or secondary blast floor. Apex and Ceyanne have 32 and 29 floors respectively.

Noida Twin Tower Demolition to Affect Traffic Too

The demolition is set to affect traffic at the nearby areas and the police are on the verge of finishing their traffic management plans on the day of the blast. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed and the routes will be diverted for half an hour, as per the plans. Officials also said that the expressway is likely to be completely closed between Mahamaya flyover near Sector 37 and Pari Chowk, including the service lanes, as per the tentative plan.

“The demolition company has informed us that the blast will take only a few seconds and the dust cloud will be cleared within a few minutes. For safety reasons, we will take some buffer time as well. However, shutting the expressway for a longer duration will create a huge traffic bottleneck. The entire closure of the expressway will not be for more than 30 minutes, while the internal roads can be closed for a little longer. The timings will be finalised in the next couple of days,” Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) was quoted as saying.

Saha further informed that traffic along the expressway will be stopped for 15 minutes prior to the blast and will be opened only when the dust settles. “Traffic officials will be deployed across all major intersections and roads around Sector 93A and a final traffic plan will be shared two days before the blast,” said the report quoting sources.

