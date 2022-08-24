Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Latest: 3,700 Kg Explosives to Ravage Towers in 10 Sec on August 28

Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Once a dream house of many, the Noida twin towers built by real estate firm Supertech Ltd is all set to be demolished within a few days. Preparations have been on full swing for weeks now, and the towers — Apex and Ceyanne — are finally fully rigged with explosives. The demolition will be done on August 28, Sunday at 2:30 pm sharp, and the whole process will take about nine to ten seconds. The demolition plans have been finalised in a meeting between the residents of the adjoining societies — Emerald Court and ATS Villages – and representatives of demolition firm Edifice Engineering, Noida Police, fire department, among others.

How Noida Twin Towers Will be Demolished

The Noida twin towers, measuring a little over 100 metres, will literally collapse like a house of cards in a process that would take less than 15 seconds for them to come down, according to project officials quoted by PTI.

The demolition would be done through a controlled implosion technique for which over 3,700 kg of explosive will be used in the eye-popping event that would also leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed. The maximum impact is expected to be felt at the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, which are near to the demolition site.

The charging of explosives have already been done. ‘Charging’ of the explosives is a process to pack 3,700 kg of explosives into over 9,400 holes that have drilled into the towers’ concrete. At least 100 workers are part of the demolition team, as per reports. According to reports, around 10,000 holes have been drilled from the basement to the top floors of the Supertech twin towers.

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: The Aftermath

According to the estimates prepared by the project officials, the demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris to be cleared and clouds of dust to dissipate. Noida Authority’s General Manager (Planning) Ishtiaq Ahmed said 21,000 cubic metres of the debris would be moved out and dumped at an isolated land measuring five to six hectares in city’s work circle seven limits and the remaining would get accommodated in the basement areas of the twin towers where a pit has been made.

“The post demolition debris would be managed scientifically as per rules and guidelines. A final decision on it would come from the regional pollution control board which is examining a regional pollution control board which is examining a report from Edifice Engineering on debris management,” Ahmed told PTI.

The demolition will cause a dust balloon as high as a 60-storeyed building, as per Edifice Engineering. Measures have been put into place to protect the surrounding areas from pollution.

