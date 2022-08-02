Supertech Twin Tower: Pre-Demolition Work Completed, Explosives to be Placed from Today

Pre-demolition work for the Supertech Emerald court project, popularly known as the Supertech twin towers, is 100 per cent complete, as per a new report. Apart from some work involving protecting a gas pipeline of Gas Authority of India and putting covers on the towers of neighbouring societies, the pre-demolition practices have been completed, said the report quoting sources at Noida Authority and Edifice Engineering.

“The structure is ready for demolition and we will start the procedure to charge the buildings from August 2,” Moneycountrol reported quoting one of the persons cited above. On the other hand, sources at Edifice Engineering — the private company which has been asked to carry out the demolition — said that drilling, wrapping and preparation work that are necessary before planting explosives in the tower, had been done with.

The Noida Authority had informed the Supreme Court that Supertech twin tower demolition work will be carried out on August 21 at 2:30 pm. As per the evacuation plan, around 5,000 people living in 1,396 flats of two societies here will be moved to safer locations during the demolition.

However, two tasks are yet to be completed. A high pressure underground (3 metres depth) natural gas pipeline passes 15 metres from the tower. “The pipeline is restricting our movement to the site,” a person reportedly told Moneycontrol, adding that the buildings in adjoining societies also need to be covered.

In related news, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by an NGO seeking a direction for an alternative solution other than demolition of the Supertech twin 40-storey towers. bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Sudhanshu Dhulia also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the NGO Centre for Law and Good Governance’ and directed that the cost be deposited in the registry to be utilised for the benefit of the family members of lawyers who were affected by Covid.

“The towers were ordered to be demolished as they were in violation of building by-laws. Decision has attained finality, how can you move a PIL in the matter,” the bench asked. At the outset, the bench warned the counsel appearing for the NGO that it will impose heavy costs on the petitioner if he pursues the PIL.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the towers under construction within three months for violating the building norms in “collusion with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The top court had also directed the entire amount of home buyers to be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking. It also ordered the Resident Welfare Association of the Emerald Court project to be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing complex adjoining the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)

