Supertech Twin Towers Demolition in Just 9 Seconds With 2,500 kg of Explosives. A Look at Mega Plan

Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: It will just take mere nine seconds to demolish the Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A on May 22. The Noida Authority had informed the Supreme Court that the demolition work on the twin 40-storied towers in Noida had begun. Up to four tonnes of explosives could be used to raze down the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida and the implosion of the nearly 100-metre tall structures, officials have told PTI.

Also, around 1,500 families living in close vicinity to the towers located in sector 93A would be moved out of their homes for around five hours when the implosion takes place at 2:30 pm on May 22, they said.

A stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway close to the site would also be shut for traffic for an hour, while security personnel would be deployed in the area in large numbers on the day, according to the demolition plan shared by Edifice Engineering. Edifice Engineering, a company selected by the Noida Authority and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, said that they will bring down the towers in collaboration with Jet Demolition, a company from South Africa.

One tower is at a height of 103 metres, while the second one is at a height of around 97 metres. The two towers have a built-up area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.

The crucial structure that will have to be protected in the vicinity is one of the towers of the Supertech Emerald Court, which is only around 9 metres away from the twin towers that will be demolished. A row of steel shipping containers will be placed near the 12-storey building to protect it from debris. Four buildings nearby — two towers of Emerald Court and two more of ATS Village — will be covered in a layer of geotextile fabric to prevent damage from flying debris. A cloud of dust will arise from the implosion and could take about 4 to 10 minutes to dissipate, Mehta said.

The expenses of the demolition are being borne by Supertech. The debris from the demolition will have to be processed at a construction and demolition waste plant, or disposed of in a low-lying area.

The court on August 31, 2021, had also ordered the demolition of the structures located in Sector 93A within three months. The construction violated the minimum distance requirement and had been built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act, the top court added.

On January 17, the top court had approved the proposition for the demolition agency finalised by the Noida Authority. Supertech was asked to sign a contract with the agency, “Edifice", within a week. The real estate major had informed the court that it would need more than the allotted three months to carry out a safe demolition process.

