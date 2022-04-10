Supertech Twin Towers Test Blast Today: Know 40-Storeyed Buildings' Demolition Plan

A test blast to demolish Supertech twin towers in Noida will be conducted on Sunday at 2.30 pm. The two 40-storeyed buildings will be actually brought down on May 22. The Supreme Court in August ordered the demolition of the structures, as its construction violated the minimum distance requirement. Here’s how the buildings will be demolished and an overview of the case:

The Structure and its Location

The two buildings are located in Noida’s Sector 93A and close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. While one tower has a height of 103 metres, another is at a height of around 97 metres. Both towers together have a built-up area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.

Test Blast: Timing and Other Details

The test blast will be carried out at 2.30 pm on Sunday in the society in Noida’s Sector 93-A, according to an advisory issued by the firm. The 10-minute test will be carried out to ascertain the amount of explosives needed for the demolition and the residents of the surrounding areas will not have to be evacuated.

This test explosion will be conducted on two floors and the columns have been selected in the basement and on the 14th floor.

“A test blast will be performed at the Supertech Emerald twin towers situated in Sector 93A Noida, India, on Sunday (April 10), at 2.30 pm. For your own safety, an Exclusion Zone will be enforced by the Military and Police. All residents within this zone are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing on their balconies between 2.15 PM and 2.45 PM," the advisory stated.

How Actual Demolition Will Take Place?

The Noida Authority has roped in Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions to demolish the illegally built Supertech twin towers. Officials say the demolition will take just nine seconds. Residents of neighbouring ATS Greens Village and other societies have also been cautioned about the test blast, which will be carried out on four pillars in the basements and one on the 14th floor of the illegal structures, the officials told news agency PTI.

All preparations have been done for the test blast, including the setting up of aluminium sheets on boundary walls and the use of geotextile fabric on the ground to prevent dust, splinters and debris from going out of the premises. Supertech will bear the expenses of the demolition. The debris from the demolition will have to be processed at a construction and demolition waste plant or disposed of in a low-lying area.

The Court Order

The Supreme Court in August last year ordered the demolition of the structures located in Sector 93A. The construction violated the minimum distance requirement and had been built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act, the top court added.

On January 17, the top court also approved the proposition for the demolition agency, Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, finalised by the Noida Authority. Supertech signed a contract with the agency.

