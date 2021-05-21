SC Upholds IBC Provisions on Insolvency of Personal Guarantors; Big Victory for Banks

Supreme Court on Friday upheld provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) allowing lenders to pursue insolvency proceedings against promoter guarantors of companies facing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat delivered the verdict. The ruling would allow banks to file personal bankruptcies against guarantors, even when the insolvency of firms is yet to be resolved.

During the hearing, Justice Ravindra Bhat said that,"The approval of resolution plan relating to the corporate debtor does not operate so as to discharge the liabilities of the personal guarantor. Writ petitions dismissed without cost," reported Bar & Bench.

The apex court earlier transferred to itself a batch of writ petitions pending before different high courts challenging the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code with regard to personal insolvency.

In 2019, the Centre introduced the law that allowed the banks to file bankruptcies against defaulting individual and firms who guaranteed those loans. Following the provisions, the lenders filed bankruptcy cases against India’s top business tycoons including Anil Ambani, Kapil Wadhawan and Sanjay Singal.

“In the light of the Supreme Court upholding the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the creditors are no longer compelled to pursue traditional routes to enforce their claims, thereby strengthening the rights of the creditors to initiate concurrent insolvency proceedings against the corporate debtor and personal guarantors. The personal guarantors who are invariably promoters shall be liable for their flawed decisions," explained Abhay Itagi, principal associate at law firm MV Kini.

“The Supreme Court has reiterated the legal position that once a resolution plan approved by the Committee of Creditors, takes effect, it is binding on the guarantor and for this reason a guarantor cannot escape its payment obligations as per the resolution plan," said Girish Rawat, partner, L&L Partners.

“It is imperative to mention that the Supreme Court had earlier held that the successful resolution applicant takes over the corporate debtor on a fresh slate and can not be burdened with undecided claims after the resolution plans takes effect, thus, effectively slamming the door on the subrogation right of the guarantor," he further explained.

