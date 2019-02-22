English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suresh Prabhu Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1,000 Crore
The projects in seven states and two Union Territories were inaugurated through video conferencing here, the commerce ministry said in a statement.
Union commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday dedicated to the nation projects worth Rs 1,000 crore, including National Institute of Design campus in Jorhat and Bhopal, and two spices parks in Kota and Raebareli.
The projects in seven states and two Union Territories were inaugurated through video conferencing here, the commerce ministry said in a statement.
Prabhu inaugurated skilling Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Udupi, and laid the foundation stone for a CFC in Coimbatore. He also inaugurated two spices parks in Kota and Raebareli.
The minister also inaugurated National Institute of Design campus in Jorhat and Bhopal, IIFT campus at Kolkata and Maidangarhi, and Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) in Banur, Chandigarh, it added.
The CFC in Udupi for traditional jewellery manufacturing in south India will be able to produce world class talent in gem and jewellery business for around 1,200 units in and around Udupi, it said.
Similarly, the centre at Coimbatore has the capacity to train 50,000 people in unique jewellery manufacturing like Kundan, Meenakari, Bidri, temple jewellery, filigree and Jadau jewellery.
The establishment of spice park is a major initiative to help farmers get better returns for their produce and to ensure the quality of spices for exports, it said.
"At present there is a need for improved linkages between spice producers, processes and food processing industry and the spices parks will function as a nodal point for development of the spices industry," it added.
The projects in seven states and two Union Territories were inaugurated through video conferencing here, the commerce ministry said in a statement.
Prabhu inaugurated skilling Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Udupi, and laid the foundation stone for a CFC in Coimbatore. He also inaugurated two spices parks in Kota and Raebareli.
The minister also inaugurated National Institute of Design campus in Jorhat and Bhopal, IIFT campus at Kolkata and Maidangarhi, and Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) in Banur, Chandigarh, it added.
The CFC in Udupi for traditional jewellery manufacturing in south India will be able to produce world class talent in gem and jewellery business for around 1,200 units in and around Udupi, it said.
Similarly, the centre at Coimbatore has the capacity to train 50,000 people in unique jewellery manufacturing like Kundan, Meenakari, Bidri, temple jewellery, filigree and Jadau jewellery.
The establishment of spice park is a major initiative to help farmers get better returns for their produce and to ensure the quality of spices for exports, it said.
"At present there is a need for improved linkages between spice producers, processes and food processing industry and the spices parks will function as a nodal point for development of the spices industry," it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.90
|-3.98
|Yes Bank
|222.00
|3.18
|Reliance
|1,232.35
|-1.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|679.95
|-0.58
|Axis Bank
|702.05
|0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,241.05
|-3.71
|Reliance
|1,232.60
|-1.11
|Yes Bank
|221.95
|3.23
|Indiabulls Hsg
|680.35
|-0.40
|HDFC Bank
|2,091.65
|-1.11
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|137.20
|4.65
|HPCL
|230.95
|3.59
|Yes Bank
|222.00
|3.18
|JSW Steel
|285.85
|3.18
|Vedanta
|169.65
|3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|221.95
|3.23
|Tata Motors
|174.55
|2.86
|Vedanta
|169.30
|2.86
|NTPC
|139.70
|2.27
|M&M
|646.10
|2.01
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.90
|-3.98
|GAIL
|327.15
|-1.37
|Reliance
|1,232.35
|-1.17
|HDFC Bank
|2,091.45
|-1.16
|Cipla
|541.30
|-0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,241.05
|-3.71
|Reliance
|1,232.60
|-1.11
|HDFC Bank
|2,091.65
|-1.11
|IndusInd Bank
|1,463.35
|-0.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,641.05
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NTR Mahanayakudu Movie Review: Balakrishna Holds the Films Together
- TRAI Directs Broadcasters as Well as Cable TV And DTH Operators on Channel Genres And Listing
- Gully Boy Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Total Dhamaal Gets a Good Opening
- New Pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 'Haldi' Ceremony are Here
- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results