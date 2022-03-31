Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel Powder, Lux Soap Price to Increase. Know How Much you Have to Pay

HUL Price Hike: In the latest move, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) has hiked the prices of cleaning & personal care products across stock-keeping units of brands such as Surf Excel Matic, Comfort fabric conditioner, Dove body wash, apart from Lifebuoy, Lux and Pears soaps. The company told CNBC-TV18, it is seeing significant inflationary pressures & is confident in navigating the inflationary environment.

The price hike in many daily essential items was expected given that companies were considering measures to offset the impact of unprecedented inflation in several commodities which only worsened due to the Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Amarjeet Maurya, AVP, mid caps, Angel One Limited, said: “HUL is taking price hikes in the Home products segment due to the increase in costs ( such as raw material prices, freight costs & packaging costs due to the Ukraine crisis, and the global supply chain). We believe that this is a positive development for the company and it will keep the operating margin stable. Currently, we are neutral on the company."

Two weeks ago, Hindustan Unilever had raised prices of soaps, detergents, and dish washing products by 3-10 per cent for its Surf Excel Easy Wash detergent, Surf Excel Quick Wash, Vim bar and liquid as well as Lux and Rexona soaps and Ponds Talcum powder.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has affected sunflower oil, palm oil and soybean oil supplies, leading to a rise in their prices. Most soap-making companies including HUL use palm oil as a crucial ingredient for non-food consumer products such as soaps and shampoos.

Companies typically take price hikes in a staggered manner—instead of a one-time price increase across their entire portfolio.

HUL sells products across a range of categories including beauty and personal care, food and refreshments, and household care. In the December quarter, the company reported underlying volume growth of 2 per cent; sales were up 10.4 per cent year-on-year. Price hikes, to offset input price pressure, drove revenue growth to double digits.

Earlier this month, HUL had increased the prices of Bru coffee powder by 3 to 7 per cent. Bru gold coffee jars have been made costlier by three-four percent and Bru instant coffee pouches by 3 to 6.66 per cent. At the same time, the price of Taj Mahal tea has also been increased from 3.7 to 5.8 per cent. The prices of different variants of Brooke Bond have been increased by 1.5 to 14 per cent.

-Surf Excel detergent 1 kg price up 3 per cent from Rs `130 To Rs `134

-Surf Excel 500 gm detergent price up 3 per cent from `Rs 66 To Rs `68

-Surf Excel Quick Wash variant 1 kg price up 5 per cent from Rs `218 To Rs `229

-Surf Excel prices were hiked by nearly 17 per cent In January

-Wheel powder 1 kg price hiked 1.6 per cent to `Rs 62 & 500 gm Price Hiked 3.2 per cent To Rs `32

-Wheel `Rs 10 detergent bar grammage reduced from 140 gm to 115 gm

-Rin Soap Multi-Pack (250 gm×4) price hiked by 10.5 per cent from Rs `76 To Rs `84

-Wheel & Rin prices were hiked by 3-14 per cent in January 2022

-Lux Soap Multi-Pack (100 gm×4) price hiked By 6.66 per cent To `Rs 160

-Pears Soap (75 gmx3) price hiked by 5.4 per cent to Rs `135

-Lux Soap Price was hiked By 5.5 per cent

