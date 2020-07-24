BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Suspension of Construction Activities Since March May Constrain Housing Demand: RBI FSR

Representative image. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Representative image. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

With the COVID-19 outbreak, demand and liquidity constraints intensified in the housing sector, the statement said.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 11:06 PM IST
Share this:

The suspension of construction activities across the country from mid-March is likely to delay completion of under-construction housing projects and may constrain new demand, the RBI's Financial Stability Report (FSR) said.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, demand and liquidity constraints intensified in the housing sector, it added.

"With the suspension of construction activities across the country from mid-March, completion of under-construction projects is likely to be delayed, constraining new demand," the FSR said.

House sales and launches, which had declined by 16 per cent and 35 per cent (y-o-y) during the third quarter of FY20, were pulled down by around 26 per cent and 51 per cent respectively, during the fourth quarter, it added.

It said a nation-wide ebbing of consumer confidence triggered a preference for purchase of completed houses, which adversely affected the sale of under-construction houses.

As new house launches plunged, the stock of unsold houses shrank and the inventory overhang (or average number of months required to sell a house) dropped, the report said.

Under-construction projects constitute 70- 80 per cent of the unsold inventory. House price growth remained contained in most cities in 2019-20, it added.

Next Story
Loading