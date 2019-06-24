Suzlon Energy Climbs 14% on Reports of Majority Stake Sale to Brookfield
Suzlon has offered a one-time settlement proposal to its lenders that entails potential stake sale to Brookfield and a considerable amount of waiver of the debts by lenders including foreign currency convertible bondholders.
Representative image
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd surged over 14% in early trade on Monday on reports that the company is offering to sell majority stake to Canadian investor Brookfield in order to settle loans.
An Economic Times report said Suzlon has told its lenders that Brookfield was keen to acquire a majority stake in it, which would help the company settle its loans if the lenders were to give a waiver.
The report added that Suzlon has offered a one-time settlement proposal to its lenders that entails potential stake sale to Brookfield and a considerable amount of waiver of the debts by lenders including foreign currency convertible bondholders. This could help the loss-making company to scale up its operations and meet the remaining financial obligations.
“Suzlon had interest from a few entities, which lenders knew, but it has decided to go ahead with Brookfield while submitting the one-time settlement offer,” the report quoted a person involved with the development as saying.
Suzlon hopes to complete due diligence in around a month and close the deal in 3-6 months, according to the report.
Suzlon had defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to lenders worth .Rs 412 crore towards term loans and working capital facilities as of end-March.
Suzlon has net term debt, including FCCB, of Rs 7,761 crore, and working capital debt of Rs 3,380 crore. In the latest March quarter, the company managed to narrow its loss to Rs 294.64 crore from Rs 469.85 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.
Suzlon’s total consolidated income from operations declined to Rs 1,450.47 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 2,189.18 in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.
Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading at Rs 5.20 apiece, up 14.3%, on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.2%, or 80 points, to 39,114.93.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|625.25
|2.17
|Yes Bank
|112.10
|2.28
|Reliance
|1,263.55
|-1.25
|Emami
|274.45
|-5.13
|IndusInd Bank
|1,458.40
|0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Emami
|274.45
|-5.12
|Indiabulls Hsg
|625.70
|2.23
|Yes Bank
|112.10
|2.33
|Jet Airways
|75.90
|4.76
|Vodafone Idea
|12.16
|0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|928.00
|4.26
|Indiabulls Hsg
|625.25
|2.17
|Yes Bank
|111.80
|2.01
|Coal India
|257.00
|1.08
|SBI
|351.00
|0.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|111.85
|2.10
|M&M
|633.75
|1.04
|TCS
|2,249.95
|-1.27
|SBI
|353.00
|1.02
|Coal India
|256.85
|0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|165.80
|-3.01
|Vedanta
|167.95
|-2.58
|Eicher Motors
|19,254.25
|-2.36
|JSW Steel
|261.10
|-2.26
|Tata Steel
|487.20
|-2.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|165.90
|-3.10
|Vedanta
|167.45
|-2.84
|Tata Steel
|494.85
|-0.58
|Bajaj Auto
|2,817.90
|-1.92
|Hero Motocorp
|2,569.00
|-1.40
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Meet All the Contestants of Kamal Haasan-hosted Reality Show
- Weekly Tech Recap: PUBG Lite Pre-Registration, Xiaomi CC, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and More
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- BSNL is Offering Free Hotstar Subscription With Superstar 300 Broadband Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s