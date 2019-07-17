Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Suzlon Energy Shares Tumble 8.6% After Company Defaults on Bond Payments

At 11:48 am, shares of Suzlon were trading at Rs 4.50, down 3.2%, on BSE after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 4.25. The stock has fallen over 35% in the last one year.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Suzlon Energy Shares Tumble 8.6% After Company Defaults on Bond Payments
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares tumbled as much as 8.6% in intraday trade on Wednesday, i.e. 17 July, after the wind turbine maker on Tuesday defaulted on a payment of $172 million worth of principal amount related to outstanding bonds.

At 11:48 am, shares of Suzlon were trading at Rs 4.50, down 3.2%, on BSE after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 4.25. The stock has fallen over 35% in the last one year.

Suzlon Energy said in a statement: “The company has not made the payment of the principal amount of the outstanding bonds, being $172,000,000 (about Rs 1,180 crore), which was due on July 16, 2019, (Tuesday) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.”

The outstanding principal amount was part of a bond issue of $546.91 million.

Suzlon added that it was working on a holistic solution for its debt problems and continues to be in discussions with various stakeholders in relation to its outstanding loans, including the bonds.

Last month, some media reports said that Suzlon had told its lenders that Canadian investor Brookfield was keen to acquire a majority stake in the company, which would help it settle its loans if the lenders were to give a waiver.

As of March, Suzlon had already defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to lenders worth Rs 412 crore towards term loans and working capital facilities.

Suzlon has net term debt, including FCCBs, of Rs 7,761 crore, and working capital debt of Rs 3,380 crore. In the March quarter, the company managed to narrow its loss to Rs 294.64 crore from Rs 469.85 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,216.96 +85.92 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,680.35 +17.75 ( +0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.15 -3.56
Kotak Mahindra 1,539.15 2.51
Interglobe Avi 1,477.10 2.20
Tata Elxsi 742.05 -8.92
IndusInd Bank 1,476.75 0.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.20 -3.56
Tata Elxsi 742.50 -8.89
RBL Bank 582.30 0.67
Interglobe Avi 1,477.60 2.19
Dewan Housing 55.45 9.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 659.20 2.70
Tech Mahindra 693.00 2.52
Kotak Mahindra 1,539.15 2.51
Zee Entertain 352.40 1.78
HCL Tech 1,037.60 1.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,540.00 2.50
HCL Tech 1,037.55 1.72
Asian Paints 1,393.95 1.61
Infosys 792.00 0.90
SBI 367.25 0.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.15 -3.56
GAIL 143.20 -2.82
ONGC 149.15 -2.04
Bharti Airtel 345.00 -1.64
JSW Steel 270.60 -1.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.20 -3.56
ONGC 149.05 -2.17
Bharti Airtel 345.00 -1.67
Coal India 229.30 -1.50
Tata Motors 167.45 -1.41
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram