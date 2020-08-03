Suzuki first-quarter profit nearly wiped out as coronavirus hits sales

TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp on Monday posted a 98% drop in quarterly operating profit during the first quarter because of plunging car demand in India, its biggest market, where coronavirus infections continue to increase.

Japan’s No. 4 automaker posted an operating profit of 1.3 billion yen ($12.29 million), higher than a consensus forecast for a loss of 38 billion yen drawn from six analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Suzuki declined to offer a forecast for full-year and dividend, citing ongoing uncertainties about the impact of the coronavirus in the coming months.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: Bihar CM Steps In, Says 'What Happened To Our Police Officer Is Wrong'

($1 = 105.8200 yen)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor