Swiggy Raises Over Rs 805 Crore from Investors Led by Prosus NV
Having grown beyond food delivery, the company aims to use the funds to further develop its new lines of business, addressing visible gaps in the market, Swiggy said in a statement.
File photo of Swiggy
New Delhi: Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has raised $113 million (over Rs 805 crore) in the latest funding round led by existing investor Prosus NV.
Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company also participated in the funding round.
Having grown beyond food delivery, the company aims to use the funds to further develop its new lines of business, addressing visible gaps in the market, Swiggy said in a statement.
The company will continue to invest in new growth areas (Stores, Go and SuprDaily) as it delivers on its promise of bringing unparalleled convenience to the lives of urban consumers, it added.
"We have become synonymous with exceptional customer experience and created multiple growth avenues for our partners while continuing to invest in new lines of business," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said.
The company is focused on continuing to execute on its vision while building a sustainable path to profitability, he added.
"Swiggy continues to exhibit strong execution and a steadfast commitment to delivering the best service to consumers and has one of the best operational teams in food delivery globally. We are confident Swiggy will continue on a path to earn a significant place in the daily lives of Indians," Prosus Ventures and Food CEO Larry Illg said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,485.50
|-1.24
|IRCTC
|1,927.75
|5.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|338.30
|10.81
|Tata Chemicals
|764.50
|-0.08
|HDFC Life
|573.75
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,181.75
|3.57
|Tata Steel
|443.70
|2.48
|SBI
|327.65
|2.31
|ONGC
|102.85
|1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|189.35
|1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,842.85
|-2.30
|HUL
|2,247.85
|-1.99
|TCS
|2,156.30
|-1.75
|Nestle
|16,544.10
|-1.38
|Tech Mahindra
|829.55
|-1.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Icons on Your Windows 10 PC Are Set to Get Their First Big Makeover in Years
- Donald Trump Blasts Oscar-Winning South Korean Film Parasite, Asks How Bad were the Academy Awards This year
- Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal All Set to Get Married on April 15?
- Xiaomi Enters Your Bathroom With Mi Electric Toothbrush T300; Yes, You Read That Right
- Hot or Cold? Dinosaurs Could Regulate Their Own Body Temperature, Finds New Study