Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
2-min read

System Cleaning Done by BJP Govt Post 2014 is Unbelievable, Says Finance Minister

She recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often said he did not believe in incremental changes and country needed good transformational change.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 10:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
System Cleaning Done by BJP Govt Post 2014 is Unbelievable, Says Finance Minister
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the kind of cleaning in the system that the BJP-led government had to carry out after coming to power in 2014 was "unbelievable" and it undertook the exercise without any grudge or worry.

Between 2014-16, there were a lot of questions as to why reforms did not come fast and there were comments that the government was incapable of bringing them, she said delivering the Nani Palkhivala Memorial lecture on "Road Map to USD 5 Trillion Economy" here.

Pointing out that there were allegations and criticism that the government wants to do something but it did not, Sitharaman said, "I am fully willing to buy that."

She recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often said he did not believe in incremental changes and country needed good transformational change.

The stage in which India is today, it cannot have little marginal increments, but good transformational change.

"But still one might say in the last five years the government never did. That can be a critical analysis and I am fully willing to buy that.

Because post 2014 the kind of cleaning up the government had to do was unbelieveable and we undertook that exercise with out a grudge without a worry.. we had to do it and it is part of the game," she said.

Elaborating, Sitharaman said states have their own views on Land Acquisition Bill and the government could not have done anything because land after all is with them.

Commenting on the topic 'Road Map to USD 5 trillion economy,' she said quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments, the government would take the route "Sarkar ka abhaav nahi hona chahiye, prabhaav hona chahiye aur dabaav nahi hona chahiye."

"Abhaav and dabaav both of which are not desirable, abhaav is inadequacy or lack of adequate presence or shortfall. You do not need a shortfall. You need a government where it should be present, where it is expected to function.", she said.

"So there should not be abhaav. Dabaav (meaning pressure) is not you want from the government. So, you want Prabhaav. It is broadly an influence, facilitation, broadly the philosophy with which it is mandated to, she said.

Noting that the government has got the mandate through the election, she said, "the mandate was spelt out in so many different ways in its manifesto. So the route towards USD 5 trillion is this."

"We have to be there to facilitate. We have to be there to make it easy. We have to be where you need us. where there is no policy (reforms from government)," she said.

On the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) implemented by the government, the union minister said the approach of the IBC was not to shut business.

"IBC does not end up treating a company closed or bankrupt. It takes on the approach in having some kind of resolution where all people who exploited the company do not come back through the "back door," she said.

IBC was done through better management so that the institution in alive and kicking. It is something which she wanted to carry forward from Modi 1.0 to 2.0.

"The point I am trying to make on this road to USD 5 trillion economy is that it is not just an abstraction, this is not how I want India to be. But in micro level too, we are coming in response to every stakeholder," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 3,033.65 3.27
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Vodafone Idea 4.51 -25.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Sun Pharma 454.45 1.24
HCL Tech 598.80 0.91
Maruti Suzuki 7,524.55 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,352.55 -2.46
SBI 318.00 -1.62
HDFC 2,453.95 -1.14
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Larsen 1,304.55 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram