GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Taiwan to Hold Its First Industry Expo in New Delhi in May

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) President and CEO Walter M.S. Yeh told reporters in New Delhi that India's recent economic reforms and its impressive economic growth had made Taiwanese companies understand the importance of the nation.

IANS

Updated:April 17, 2018, 9:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taiwan to Hold Its First Industry Expo in New Delhi in May
Walter M S Yeh, President and CEO, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).
New Delhi: In a bid to expand trade ties with India, Taiwan will host its first-ever promotional event - Taiwan Expo - in New Delhi next month, according to an announcement by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), which will also open its Delhi office on the occasion.

The private sector body TAITRA has three existing offices in India -- in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

Though India and Taiwan do not have official diplomatic relations, the two sides have signed the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement in 2002.

TAITRA President and CEO Walter M.S. Yeh told reporters in New Delhi that Taiwan had earlier not paid much attention to India owing to factors of distance and lack of understanding of Indian society and culture.

However, India's recent economic reforms and its impressive economic growth had made Taiwanese companies understand the importance of India, he said.

As head of the private trade promotion body, Yeh has led as many as seven business delegations to India in the last year.

"Our Delhi office will hold the first-ever Taiwan Expo in India over May 17-19 to showcase the latest Taiwan technology and products.

"With the opening of our Delhi office, we will also be signing an MoU on trade promotion with Ficci (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry)," he said.

He added that TAITRA had already signed an agreement with the India's Society for Manufacture of Electric Vehicles for enhancing partnership on electric vehicle development.

Noting that Taiwan had contributed in the development of the industrial base of countries like China and Indonesia and that there are over 100,000 companies from his

country operating in China, Yeh said that Taiwan seeks to create similar kind of industrial hubs in India, particularly in areas of Taiwanese expertise like petrochemicals, machine tools, green energy and smart cities.

Bilateral trade increased from $1.2 billion in 2000 to $6 billion in 2016 and there are over 100 Taiwanese companies working in different sectors of the Indian economy, he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,331.68 -63.38 ( -0.18%)

Nifty 50

10,526.20 -22.50 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 275.35 +7.75 +2.90
Vakrangee 125.80 +5.95 +4.96
ICICI Bank 290.05 -1.70 -0.58
Infosys 1,125.95 +0.75 +0.07
Hindalco 242.80 +3.40 +1.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vakrangee 125.65 +5.95 +4.97
Indiabulls Vent 389.85 +16.40 +4.39
Idea Cellular 71.65 +0.25 +0.35
Eris Life 789.25 -10.00 -1.25
Yes Bank 309.25 +1.30 +0.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 275.35 +7.75 +2.90
Wipro 292.65 +7.90 +2.77
Zee Entertain 588.25 +12.80 +2.22
UltraTechCement 3,992.35 +75.10 +1.92
GAIL 330.65 +5.00 +1.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 275.30 +7.55 +2.82
Wipro 292.35 +6.85 +2.40
Bharti Airtel 386.20 +4.90 +1.29
Tata Steel 601.50 +5.65 +0.95
Adani Ports 385.95 +3.10 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 319.60 -10.45 -3.17
Axis Bank 518.25 -14.15 -2.66
Titan Company 977.10 -20.50 -2.05
Lupin 790.55 -14.50 -1.80
Tech Mahindra 656.80 -11.50 -1.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 518.70 -13.85 -2.60
M&M 797.05 -12.55 -1.55
IndusInd Bank 1,844.65 -22.95 -1.23
Hero Motocorp 3,733.55 -36.45 -0.97
Coal India 285.05 -2.55 -0.89
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You