1-MIN READ

Takeda To Sell Japanese Consumer Health Unit To Blackstone For $2.3 Billion

Takeda To Sell Japanese Consumer Health Unit To Blackstone For $2.3 Billion

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has agreed to sell its Japanese consumer healthcare business to U.S. investment fund Blackstone Group for 242 billion yen ($2.3 billion), Japan's largest drugmaker said on Monday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
TOKYO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has agreed to sell its Japanese consumer healthcare business to U.S. investment fund Blackstone Group for 242 billion yen ($2.3 billion), Japan’s largest drugmaker said on Monday.

The sale of Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company, which makes over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and health products, is expected to close by March 31, subject to regulatory closing conditions, the company said in a statement.

Takeda has been reducing its OTC assets worldwide as it seeks to refocus its business and reduce debt after its $59 billion acquisition of Shire.

($1 = 105.8300 yen)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 24, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
