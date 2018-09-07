GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Talks on With Pilots to Resolve Salary Disbursement Issues', Says Jet Airways

The development comes after the Jet Airways' pilots' union raised the issue of delay in August salary disbursement in a letter to the company's management.

IANS

Updated:September 7, 2018, 9:55 AM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: Financially troubled Jet Airways on Thursday said that it is in talks with pilots and other employees to resolve salary disbursement issues.

"Jet Airways is committed to honour its obligations towards its employees and has already paid salaries on time to 84 per cent of its employees," a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement.

"In line with the mandate received from the Company's Board of Directors, the airline management is undertaking definite steps to turn around its business and is evaluating various funding options on priority to resolve the interim challenge."

The development comes after the airline's pilots' union raised the issue of delay in August salary disbursement in a letter to the company's management.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
