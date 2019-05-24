Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Task Force on Direct Tax Laws to Submit Report by July 31

With this extension, the direct tax panel may submit its report after the presentation of full Budget for 2019-20.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Task Force on Direct Tax Laws to Submit Report by July 31
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: The task force set up to draft a new direct tax law to replace the existing Income Tax Act has been given 2-month extension till July 31 to submit its report.

The task force was scheduled to submit the report by May 31.

"Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday extended the last date for submission of report by direct tax panel till July 31," an official said.

With this extension, the direct tax panel may submit its report after the presentation of full Budget for 2019-20.

Last time in 2014 post the general elections, the budget was presented on July 10. Going by precedence, the full year 2019-20 budget is likely to be presented in July.

The Finance Ministry in November last year appointed Akhilesh Ranjan, Member (Legislation), CBDT, as convenor of the task force after the retirement of Arbind Modi.

Other members of the task force include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (Chairman and Regional Managing Partner of EY), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER) and G C Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September 2017, had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961, was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.

The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with the norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country.

The panel was initially supposed to submit its report to the government, within 6 months, by May 22, 2018, which was further extended till August 22.
Following Arbind Modi's retirement on September 30, 2018, Akhilesh Ranjan led panel was tasked to submit report by February 28,2019. It was then extended till May 31.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,434.72 +623.33 ( +1.61%)

NIFTY 50

11,844.10 +187.05 ( +1.60%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.75 5.09
Reliance 1,336.85 0.22
SBI 355.35 3.84
IndusInd Bank 1,648.90 3.14
Larsen 1,544.15 4.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 313.30 -4.42
Reliance 1,336.80 0.07
Larsen 1,543.65 4.60
SpiceJet 141.55 9.64
SBI 354.60 3.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.75 5.09
Larsen 1,544.15 4.61
Zee Entertain 376.85 4.55
JSW Steel 288.00 4.37
Bharti Airtel 353.20 4.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.50 5.09
Larsen 1,543.65 4.60
Bharti Airtel 353.30 4.40
Vedanta 163.85 4.20
Tata Motors 182.15 4.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 735.85 -1.00
NTPC 129.15 -0.54
TCS 2,048.00 -0.29
HUL 1,749.60 -0.24
HCL Tech 1,065.95 -0.04
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.20 -0.54
HCL Tech 1,061.65 -0.46
TCS 2,049.65 -0.20
HUL 1,749.20 -0.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram