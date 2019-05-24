English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Task Force on Direct Tax Laws to Submit Report by July 31
With this extension, the direct tax panel may submit its report after the presentation of full Budget for 2019-20.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: The task force set up to draft a new direct tax law to replace the existing Income Tax Act has been given 2-month extension till July 31 to submit its report.
The task force was scheduled to submit the report by May 31.
"Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday extended the last date for submission of report by direct tax panel till July 31," an official said.
With this extension, the direct tax panel may submit its report after the presentation of full Budget for 2019-20.
Last time in 2014 post the general elections, the budget was presented on July 10. Going by precedence, the full year 2019-20 budget is likely to be presented in July.
The Finance Ministry in November last year appointed Akhilesh Ranjan, Member (Legislation), CBDT, as convenor of the task force after the retirement of Arbind Modi.
Other members of the task force include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (Chairman and Regional Managing Partner of EY), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER) and G C Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September 2017, had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961, was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.
The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with the norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country.
The panel was initially supposed to submit its report to the government, within 6 months, by May 22, 2018, which was further extended till August 22.
Following Arbind Modi's retirement on September 30, 2018, Akhilesh Ranjan led panel was tasked to submit report by February 28,2019. It was then extended till May 31.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The task force was scheduled to submit the report by May 31.
"Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday extended the last date for submission of report by direct tax panel till July 31," an official said.
With this extension, the direct tax panel may submit its report after the presentation of full Budget for 2019-20.
Last time in 2014 post the general elections, the budget was presented on July 10. Going by precedence, the full year 2019-20 budget is likely to be presented in July.
The Finance Ministry in November last year appointed Akhilesh Ranjan, Member (Legislation), CBDT, as convenor of the task force after the retirement of Arbind Modi.
Other members of the task force include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (Chairman and Regional Managing Partner of EY), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER) and G C Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September 2017, had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961, was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.
The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with the norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country.
The panel was initially supposed to submit its report to the government, within 6 months, by May 22, 2018, which was further extended till August 22.
Following Arbind Modi's retirement on September 30, 2018, Akhilesh Ranjan led panel was tasked to submit report by February 28,2019. It was then extended till May 31.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Reliance
|1,336.85
|0.22
|SBI
|355.35
|3.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.90
|3.14
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GRUH Finance
|313.30
|-4.42
|Reliance
|1,336.80
|0.07
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|SpiceJet
|141.55
|9.64
|SBI
|354.60
|3.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Zee Entertain
|376.85
|4.55
|JSW Steel
|288.00
|4.37
|Bharti Airtel
|353.20
|4.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.50
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|Bharti Airtel
|353.30
|4.40
|Vedanta
|163.85
|4.20
|Tata Motors
|182.15
|4.09
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|735.85
|-1.00
|NTPC
|129.15
|-0.54
|TCS
|2,048.00
|-0.29
|HUL
|1,749.60
|-0.24
|HCL Tech
|1,065.95
|-0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.20
|-0.54
|HCL Tech
|1,061.65
|-0.46
|TCS
|2,049.65
|-0.20
|HUL
|1,749.20
|-0.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Supports Indian Cricket Team, Fans Call Him 'National Jiju'
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results