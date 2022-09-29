Tata AIA Life Insurance Registers Highest Number Of Agents in MDRT

Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd., on Friday, announced that the insurance company has entered the list of top ten MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) companies in the world. The company has achieved the feat as a total of 1,496 of its life insurance agents qualified for the MDRT. Having such a huge number of agents qualified for the MDRT, Tata AIA Life Insurance has emerged as the leading MDRT company in India.

Founded in 1927, MDRT is an independent, global association that comprises around 62,000 service professionals from 500 of the world’s leading life insurance companies across 70 countries. An MDRT membership is recognised as the standard of excellence in financial and life insurance services.

To qualify for the MDRT list, the agent, as per the policy of the MDRT, an agent is required to have a minimum of $114,000, or roughly Rs 91 lakh in annual gross income from the sale of insurance and financial products. Furthermore, MDRT-qualified agents are accepted to put consumer interests before financial gains and are accorded the highest trust. Tata AIA Life Insurance, with one of the highest agent productivities, has emerged as one of the leading insurance companies in the world.

According to a report by Mint, among the 1,496 MDRT agents who got qualified for the MDRT, 46 percent, which makes up for 689 agents, were women. Tata AIA Life Insurance stands at 15th position worldwide for the inclusion of women in the list of top qualifying advisors, as of July 1.

Speaking on the success of the company, Naveen Tahilyani, MD and CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “We are delighted with the fact that our champion Advisors and Team Agency have led Tata AIA to be ranked number one in India in terms of most MDRT agents in life insurance companies in India.”

He added, “India’s life insurance industry holds tremendous potential, and a professional Agency force of knowledgeable and accomplished advisors can act as a catalyst to enable the penetration and growth of the life insurance industry in India and scale new highs.”

“Our mantra is doing the right thing in the right way with the right people. We prepare our advisors with the right knowledge, right attitude, and right skills to engage consumers in a transparent and informative way,” said Amit Dave, Chief Agency Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance. As of July 1, a total of 15,745 agents and agency leaders of AIA, a joint venture partner in Tata AIA Life, were registered as MDRT members.

