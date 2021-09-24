Tata-Airbus Sign ₹20,000 crore Deal to Manufacture Make-in-India Military Aircraft

The defence ministry on Friday signed a Rs ₹20,000-crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to procure 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft. Under the agreement, at least 16 aircraft will be delivered in a flyaway condition by the Airbus Defence and Space within 48 months. The remaining 40 planes will be manufactured in India by a consortium of the Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) within 10 years.

The C-295 MW aircraft is a transport plane of 5-10 tonne capacity. It will replace Avro-748 planes of the Indian Air Force. This is the first project which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. “All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite," the Union ministry had said earlier. The procurement was earlier cleared by the Cabinet Committee.

“Contract signed between #MinistryOfDefence and @AirbusDefence &Space, Spain for procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for the #IAF," Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted.

The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build the C-295 is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India, Ratan Tata, eminent industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons said.

“The C-295 is a multi-role aircraft with several reconfiguration to meet mission requirements. It envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India. It will create a domestic supply chain capability to international standards, which has never been undertaken before," he added.

