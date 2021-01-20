​Tata Communications, Federal Bank: Top Stocks for Investors Today

Regaining more than half of the previous two day losses, both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed in green on Tuesday. Following the same trend on January 20 (Wednesday),the Indian stock market is expected to open with higher points as the SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic market as it was trading 11 points higher at 14,495.80.

On January 19, the BSE Sensex closed at 49,398.29 witnessing an increase of 834.02 points or 1.72 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rallied 239.85 points or 1.68 percent to 14,521.15.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Tata Communications: The company released its quarterly results on Tuesday and reported a 428.2 percent YoY surge in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 309.4 crore in the December Quarter. However, the net profit declined by 19.6 percent against Rs 384.8 crore in Q2FY21.

Federal Bank: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced stake in the bank to 2.4 percent in December quarter from 2.71 percent in the September quarter. The bank is also scheduled to release its Q3 results on Wednesday.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company announced its Q3 results on Tuesday. It reported a profit of Rs 313.53 crore against Rs 294.11 crore in Q3FY20. Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,058.91 crore.

Skipper: Skipper on January 19reported consolidated profit at Rs 11.45 crore in December Quarter against Rs 4.63 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company rose to Rs 459.8 crore on YoY basis.

Tata Steel BSL: The company announced a net profit of Rs 913.2 crore in December Quarter against a loss of Rs 501.5 crore in Q3 FY20.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance is all set to announce its Q3 results on Wednesday, January 20.

HDFC Asset Management Company: The company will be reporting its December Quarter results on Wednesday.

L&T Technology Services: The company will be announcing its quarterly results on January 20.

Havells India: The company is also slated to announce its quarterly earnings on January 20.