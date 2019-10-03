Tata Communications Names Amur Lakshminarayanan as MD, Group CEO Designate
Lakshminarayanan comes with 35 years of experience in a broad range of leadership roles across industries and regions across the world, the company said in a statement.
Image for representation. (Image source)
New Delhi: Digital infrastructure provider, Tata Communications has named Amur S Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer designate of the company.
"As MD and CEO Designate, Lakshminarayanan will advise the interim management committee of Tata Communications. Upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, the Board of Tata Communications will subsequently appoint Lakshminarayanan as the MD and CEO of Tata Communications," a company statement said.
Lakshminarayanan comes with 35 years of experience in a broad range of leadership roles across industries and regions across the world, the company said in a statement. "Most recently at TCS, he successfully managed and developed scalable businesses. His roles in the company included President and CEO of TCS Japan, Global Head of Telecom, Media and Information Services, HiTech and Utilities, and Head of TCS UK and Europe," the statement added.
Commenting on the appointment, Renuka Ramnath, Chairperson of Tata Communications, said, "Lakshminarayanan experience, exposure to industry best practice, leadership style and focus on action will help accelerate Tata Communications to achieve greater heights".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|39.80
|24.38
|IndusInd Bank
|1,285.10
|-1.00
|SBI
|257.45
|0.59
|Axis Bank
|668.40
|-1.58
|BPCL
|516.85
|4.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,972.60
|-1.18
|Bharti Infratel
|249.75
|0.16
|Yes Bank
|39.75
|24.22
|Embassy Office
|403.00
|1.69
|Trent
|486.20
|1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|39.75
|24.22
|Zee Entertain
|253.10
|8.56
|Tata Motors
|122.20
|5.98
|BPCL
|517.15
|4.71
|IOC
|153.30
|3.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|39.80
|24.38
|Tata Motors
|122.25
|5.98
|HCL Tech
|1,083.90
|2.27
|ICICI Bank
|432.30
|1.83
|Bharti Airtel
|354.35
|0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|183.60
|-3.24
|Vedanta
|147.50
|-2.51
|Coal India
|190.00
|-2.11
|HDFC Bank
|1,226.35
|-1.80
|Axis Bank
|668.40
|-1.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|147.55
|-2.54
|Coal India
|190.10
|-2.06
|HDFC Bank
|1,226.70
|-1.75
|Axis Bank
|667.95
|-1.73
|Tata Steel
|346.50
|-1.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?
- Ibrahim Reacts to Being Dad Saif Ali Khan's Lookalike, Talks About His 'Perfect' Bond With Sara
- Joker Movie Review: Joaquin Phoenix is Brilliant But the Violence is Unsettling
- Surface Pro X, Earbuds, an Android Phone And Everything Else Microsoft Wants You To Buy
- BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti