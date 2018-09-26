English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Consultancy Services Completes Rs 16,000 Crore Share Buyback
The filing said 4.97 crore shares held by Tata Sons, 26.65 lakh shares offered by RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund and 26.31 lakh shares by Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited were accepted under the buyback.
In this file photo, logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Vivek Prakash)
Loading...
New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Wednesday said it completed its Rs 16,000-crore share buyback on September 21.
The Mumbai-based company had in June this year announced buyback of up to 7.61 crore equity shares from existing shareholders at a price of Rs 2,100 per equity share with the overall consideration not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore.
The tendering period for the buyback offer opened on September 6, 2018 and closed on September 21, 2018, TCS said in a regulatory filing.
"(A total of) 7,61,90,476 equity shares were bought back under the buyback... The total amount utilised in the buyback is Rs 1,59,99,99,99,600, excluding transaction costs...," it added.
The buyback offer saw subscription of approximately 1.47 times the maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back, it added.
The filing said 4.97 crore shares held by Tata Sons, 26.65 lakh shares offered by RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund and 26.31 lakh shares by Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited were accepted under the buyback.
Pursuant to the buyback, 7,61,90,476 equity shares of the company were extinguished, it said.
TCS had announced the mega buyback offer, its second in as many years, as part of its long-term capital allocation policy of returning excess cash to the shareholders.
TCS Managing Director and Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan had said the company, since its listing in 2004, has returned 60 per cent of the total cash flows or Rs 98,192 crore to the shareholders either through dividend payouts or share buybacks.
The Mumbai-based company had in June this year announced buyback of up to 7.61 crore equity shares from existing shareholders at a price of Rs 2,100 per equity share with the overall consideration not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore.
The tendering period for the buyback offer opened on September 6, 2018 and closed on September 21, 2018, TCS said in a regulatory filing.
"(A total of) 7,61,90,476 equity shares were bought back under the buyback... The total amount utilised in the buyback is Rs 1,59,99,99,99,600, excluding transaction costs...," it added.
The buyback offer saw subscription of approximately 1.47 times the maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back, it added.
The filing said 4.97 crore shares held by Tata Sons, 26.65 lakh shares offered by RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund and 26.31 lakh shares by Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited were accepted under the buyback.
Pursuant to the buyback, 7,61,90,476 equity shares of the company were extinguished, it said.
TCS had announced the mega buyback offer, its second in as many years, as part of its long-term capital allocation policy of returning excess cash to the shareholders.
TCS Managing Director and Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan had said the company, since its listing in 2004, has returned 60 per cent of the total cash flows or Rs 98,192 crore to the shareholders either through dividend payouts or share buybacks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Nepal's Living Goddess Trishna Shakya Makes a Public Appearance For The First Time
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Nepal's Living Goddess Trishna Shakya Makes a Public Appearance For The First Time
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|305.45
|2.00
|Yes Bank
|223.75
|1.84
|Indiabulls Hsg
|999.80
|7.55
|Vedanta
|241.55
|4.84
|Reliance
|1,251.40
|1.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|305.00
|1.43
|Apollo Hospital
|1,045.70
|-0.09
|SBI
|264.00
|-2.31
|Yes Bank
|223.65
|1.73
|Eicher Motors
|25,194.70
|-1.64
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|999.80
|7.55
|UPL
|697.55
|5.54
|Vedanta
|241.55
|4.84
|Titan Company
|814.70
|2.24
|Hindalco
|247.95
|2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|241.55
|4.70
|Yes Bank
|223.65
|1.73
|Reliance
|1,251.75
|1.72
|Tata Steel
|609.05
|1.52
|Larsen
|1,332.70
|1.05
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|233.35
|-3.09
|Bharti Infratel
|261.50
|-2.91
|Wipro
|319.25
|-2.76
|ITC
|293.15
|-2.66
|SBI
|263.85
|-2.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|233.30
|-3.15
|Wipro
|319.90
|-2.91
|ITC
|293.00
|-2.67
|SBI
|264.00
|-2.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,844.40
|-1.99
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
- Shahid Kapoor on Playing Dingko Singh: Looking Exactly Like a Person Makes It a Caricature
- OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
- Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...