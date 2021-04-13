Tata Consultancy Services, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bandhan Bank: Top Stocks for Investors on April 13

The stock market on Monday, April 12, fell drastically around 3 percent to give a negative ending. The indices on Tuesday, April 13, are expected to give a flat opening as the SGX Nifty was trading at 11.50 points or 0.08 percent down at 14,347.50 at 7:15 am. On April 9, the BSE Sensex declined by 1,707.94 points or 3.44 percent to close below 48,000 mark at 47,883.38. Similarly, the NSE Nifty lost 524.10 points or 3.53 percent to settle the day at 14,310.80.

Top stock to look for the day:Tata Consultancy Services: The company has reported 6.3 percent sequential growth in Q4FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 9,246 crore while the revenue of the company grew by 4 percent on quarterly basis to Rs 43,705 crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V has got a nod for restricted emergency use by DCGI in India. Dr Reddy’s has been conducting small clinical trials with the vaccine in India.

Bandhan Bank: The loans and advances of the bank rose 21 percent on yearly basis to Rs 87,054 crore as of March 31, 2021. The total deposits of the bank grew by 37 percent YoY to Rs 77,972 crore.

Muthoot Finance: An interim dividend of Rs 20 per share has been announced by the company.

Yes Bank: A fine of Rs 25 crore has been imposed by SEBI on the bank for mis-selling AT-1 bonds in the secondary market a few years ago.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Housing Finance and L&T Infrastructure Finance Company have merged with L&T Finance with effect from April 12.

Central Bank of India: A special deposit scheme has been launched by the bank offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated.

Indian Overseas Bank: 247 crore shares will be issued by the bank to the government at Rs 16.6 per share.

Power Mech Projects: The credit rating on the company's long term bank facilities has been revised by CARE to A- from A and has maintained a stable outlook.

Satin Creditcare Network: Assets under management of the company stood at Rs 7,274 core as of March 2021, a growth of 5.3 percent on quarterly basis.

Texmaco Infrastructure and Holdings: A- rating has been assigned to the company's long term bank facilities and A1 rating on short term bank facilities by CARE. It also gave a stable outlook to the company.

Hindustan Copper: The company has closed its qualified institutional placement issue and approved the issue price of Rs 119.60 per equity share for the issue.

