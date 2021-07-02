Tata Consultancy Services, NMDC, Hero MotoCorp: Top Stocks For Investors on July 2

Indian markets are likely to open flat on Friday, July 2, as the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty indicated a mildly positive start and following a muted trend in Asian peers. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 55.00 points or 0.35 percent lower at 15,768.00, indicating a weak start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has partnered with John Wiley & Sons, an American multinational publishing company, to modernise its e-commerce platform with SAP Commerce and create a unified, seamless customer experience.

Banks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its July 2021 edition of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), said that the banks gross non-performing assets (GNPA) may rise to 9.8 to 11.22 percent by March 2022 under various stress scenarios due to the impact of the COVID pandemic

Hero MotoCorp: The motorcycle maker witnessed a strong rebound in the month of June to sell 4,69,160 units against 4,51,983 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

NMDC: The state-owned mineral producer has sold 3.18 million tonnes of iron ore in June 2021, higher from 2.48 million tonnes of iron ore sold in the same year ago period. The production of iron ore stood at 2.98 million tonnes against 2.52 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Lupin: The drug firm on Thursday said that its US-based arm’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) has received approval to expand the use of Solosec to include the treatment of trichomoniasis in adults from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Coal India: The company’s coal production in June 2021 increased 2 percent YoY to 40 million tonnes, and offtake jumped 23 percent YoY to 51.3 million tonnes in the same period.

Eicher Motors: The company recorded a 13 percent growth in sales volume in June as they sold 43,048 units as compared to 38,065 units, MoM.

NCC: The company Received five new orders from government agencies totalling Rs 2,149 crore last month.

Coforge: The company on Thursday said its board will meet on July 6 to consider a proposal for raising funds.

Capacit’e Infraprojects: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 98,537 equity shares or 0.15 percent of paid-up equity via an open market transaction on June 29. Thus, reducing their stake to 2.95 percent from 3.09 percent earlier.

