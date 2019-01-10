GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tata Consultancy Services Posts Record Quarterly Profit

In a seasonally weak quarter for Indian IT firms due to year-end holidays, TCS posted a profit of 81.05 billion rupees ($1.15 billion) for the Oct-Dec period, up from 65.31 billion rupees a year earlier.

Reuters

Updated:January 10, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Consultancy Services Posts Record Quarterly Profit
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's biggest listed company by market capitalisation, reported a record quarterly net profit, helped by gains in Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) segment.

In a seasonally weak quarter for Indian IT firms due to year-end holidays, TCS posted a profit of 81.05 billion rupees ($1.15 billion) for the Oct-Dec period, up from 65.31 billion rupees a year earlier.

That missed an average estimate of 82.19 billion rupees from 25 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

TCS, one of the flagship companies of the salt-to-software behemoth Tata Group, said its income from operations grew 20.8 percent while revenue from the BFSI segment surged 23 percent.

Sequential revenue growth was led by the U.K. and Europe, which rose 25.1 percent and 17.6 percent, respectively, TCS said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company kicks off the December-quarter corporate earnings period for Indian businesses with rival Infosys Ltd scheduled to report on Friday.

TCS shares closed fractionally higher compared with the broader Mumbai market which ended down 0.31 percent.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,009.84 -96.66 ( -0.27%)

NIFTY 50

10,794.95 -26.65 ( -0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Infosys 683.50 0.56
Reliance 1,098.05 -0.85
Yes Bank 184.25 -1.42
Praj Industries 152.10 10.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,511.00 -0.19
Aurobindo Pharm 769.80 -0.76
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Infosys 683.70 0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.35 1.99
UPL 783.45 1.34
IOC 131.20 1.00
ONGC 144.65 0.98
Hindalco 205.85 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.40 2.02
ONGC 144.70 0.80
Vedanta 196.55 0.74
Infosys 683.70 0.58
Axis Bank 666.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.15 -3.24
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.93
Bharti Infratel 277.20 -2.75
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Larsen 1,369.60 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.40 -3.26
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.83
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Larsen 1,370.20 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram