Tata Consultancy Services Share Price Live: Tata Consultancy Services Opens at 2,247 Ahead of Budget 2019

Tata Consultancy Services share opened at 2,247.00 on Friday. The stocks fell by 0.03 percent ahead of union budget.

Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently announced that Tata Consultancy Services is all set to start a major centre in Patna in the state of Bihar. The move will attract other IT companies to set up their centers in the Bihar as well.

Prasad told the Times of India that TCS would run from its new premises in Buddha Colony. He added that the new TCS centre would give jobs to around 500 persons initially. TCS, which is a global company, has been expanding its operations in the country. After “branching out” to Varanasi and Nasik, it has decided to open its major centre in Patna and also start its operations from there.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Re 1 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,290.65 on 21 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,784 on 29 October 2018.

The stock has jumped nearly 21% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.63% and 4.32%, respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions provider that has been partnering with the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years.