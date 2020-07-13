Tata Consultancy Services to Hire 40,000 Candidates from Campuses Across India Amid Covid-19 Unemployment

The coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing attack has left many organisations running into losses. This has further led firms to furlough employees, cut their pay or halt the impending promotions. However, IT giant TCS has shone some hopeful light during these dim times.

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has decided to carry out its freshers placement drive in its usual scale. According to media reports, the company is looking forward to hiring 40,000 candidates across India from campuses.

The firm is also planning to double its US campus placement numbers at 2,000, reported Times of India. This is expected to lower the burden on people having to apply for the H-1B and L-1 work visas, securing which have become harder in recent times.

TCS had hired 40,000 college graduates last year as well and does not plan to lower the number despite having faced a revenue loss in the last quarter due to the COVID-19 situation.

TCS EVP and global HR head Milind Lakkad spoke with the portal. He said, “Our key strategy for building from the bottom doesn’t change. The 40,000 [in India] might become 35,000 or 45,000 — that’s a tactical call we will make”.

A Business Insider report from April, 2020 also revealed how some of the top companies like Wipro, TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, Google and Accenture were not going to stand away from their word of hiring the same amount of freshers despite the difficult times.

While Wipro is also going to take in 40,000 graduates, Capgemini and Cognizant are also not going to cancel the fresher count they declared earlier this year.