Tata Consumer Products, Blue Star, Adani Power: Top Stocks For Investors on May 7

Indian benchmark indices opened in green and are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues on Friday. At 09:04 AM IST, the BSE Sensex was up 184.58 points or 0.38 percent at 49, 134.34, while the Nifty was up 76.10 points or 0.52 percent at 14, 800.90.

Top stock to look for the day:

Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.9 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 76.49 crore in Q4FY20. Its revenue from operations jumped 26.29 percent to Rs 3,037.22 crore from Rs 2,405.03 crore YoY.

Adani Power: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.13 crore in the March 2021 quarter against loss of Rs 1,312.86 crore in Q4FY20. Total income of the company rose to Rs 6,902.01 crore from Rs 6,172.43 crore YoY.

Blue Star: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 67.97 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 8.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Their revenue rose to Rs 1,611.56 crore from Rs 1,299.36 crore YoY.

Century Textiles & Industries: The company reported a consolidated loss at Rs 8.41 crore in Q4FY21 against profit of Rs 82.11 crore in Q4FY20, Its revenue increased to Rs 839.39 crore from Rs 786.21 crore YoY.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired over 71.29 lakh equity shares or 2.03 percent of paid up equity in the company. Hence raising stake in the company to 7.06 percent from 5.03 percent earlier.

Aurionpro Solutions: The company exited from the cybersecurity business with the sale of its investment to Forcepoint LLC., USA. The deal, for the divestment of all stake is valued at a consideration of USD 9.6 million, approx. Rs 71 crore.

Raymond: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 56.45 crore in Q4FY21 against loss at Rs 68.25 crore in the same period last fiscal. Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,365.66 crore from Rs 1,278.65 crore YoY.

Adani Transmission: The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 238.42 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 94.30 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,726.61 crore from Rs 3,186.96 crore YoY.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: The company has entered into the Debenture Trust Deed (DTD) to raise Rs 700 crore from the investors led by Allianz Global Investors and AMP Capital out of which a sum of Rs 550 crore has already been funded by the investors.

Praj Industries: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 52.01 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 24.86 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue rose to Rs 567.1 crore from Rs 296.29 crore YoY.

Zensar Technologies: UK-based FinTech Infinity Circle selected the company to handle end-to-end development of its next-gen wealth management platform.

Cupid: The company has received a purchase order worth Rs 10.50 crore from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation for supply of ‘COVID – 19 Antigen based rapid test kits’.

Adani Power: The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 13.13 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1,312.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Their revenue from operations increased to Rs 6,373.6 crore from Rs 6,172.43 crore YoY.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results:

Housing Development Finance Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Dabur India, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Godrej Agrovet, Reliance Power,Duncan Engineering, EIH, Great Eastern Shipping, Glance Finance, Grindwell Norton, Pioneer Distilleries, Indo-City Infotech, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Tanfac Industries, Navin Fluorine International, Nitta Gelatin India, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Reliance Home Finance, R Systems International, Sacheta Metals, Sutlej Textiles & Industries, Steel Strips Wheels, and Yash Trading & Finance among others will release quarterly earnings on May 7.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here