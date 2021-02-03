​Tata Consumer Products, Infosys, Ajanta Pharma: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Tuesday, February 2 zoomed 2 percent extending Budget led gains for the second consecutive day. Following the same trend, the indices on Wednesday, February 3 is expected to give a positive opening as the SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic market. The SGX Nifty was trading 40.50 points up at 14,767.50 at 7:10 am. On February 2, the BSE Sensex gained a whopping 1,197.11 points or 2.46 percent to close at 49,797.72. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rallied 366.65 points or 2.57 percent to bounce back above the 14,500 mark at 14,647.85.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Tata Consumer Products: The company released its quarterly earnings on Tuesday and reported a consolidated profit at Rs 218.2 crore in Q3FY21 up by 28.8 percent against Rs 169.3 crore in Q3YFY20. The revenue of the company increased to Rs 3,069.6 crore from Rs 2,493 crore on yearly basis. The company is also all set to acquire Kottaram Agro Foods for Rs 156 crore.

Infosys: The company on Tuesday said that it has been selected as a strategic partner to implement an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Ajanta Pharma: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 176.6 crore in the December Quarter rising by 64.23 percent against Rs 107.6 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company also rose 14.98 percent to Rs 748.7 crore from Rs 651.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Tata Motors: On March 5, 2021, the company has called a meeting of the secured creditors and its shareholders to consider and approve the transfer of passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services.

PNC Infratech: The company's subsidiary received financial closure for its project in Uttar Pradesh.

V-Mart Retail: The company on Tuesday has decided to set the issue price for its QIP at Rs 2,450 per share.

Ratnamani Metals: Releasing its quarterly earnings, the company has reported a consolidated profit at Rs 60.1 crore in Q3FY21 declining by 40.5 percent compared to Rs 101 crore in the same period last year. The revenue of the company also fell to Rs 440.8 crore from Rs 756 crore in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Results: Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Consumer Care, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper, Indian Hotels, Inox Leisure, Jubilant FoodWorks, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 3.